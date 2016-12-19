BC Moly Ltd. Announces Shareholder Approval of Re-Pricing of Options

(firmenpresse) - BURNABY, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/19/16 -- BC Moly Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: BM) (the "Company" or "BC Moly") announces that, at the Company's Annual and Special General Meeting held on December 2, 2016, shareholders approved the re-pricing of a total of 600,000 options ("Options") to purchase common shares of the Company to an amended exercise price of $0.05 per share. The TSX Venture Exchange requires that the re-pricing of the Options be approved by the holders of a simple majority of the Company's shares, excluding the shares beneficially owned by Insiders of the Company who hold the re-priced Options and associates of those Insiders.

The Company further announces that it has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange for the re-pricing of the Options.

About BC Moly Ltd.:

BC Moly Ltd. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the development of its Storie Property molybdenum deposit. The Storie Property is situated about 6 km southwest of Cassiar, British Columbia. Cassiar is located 15 km (by paved road) west of Highway 37 which provides access to Watson Lake, Yukon, to the north and Dease Lake and Stewart, British Columbia, to the south.

