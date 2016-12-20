BlackRock(R) Canada Announces Estimated Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for the iShares(R) ETFs

BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited ("BlackRock Canada"), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the estimated annual reinvested capital gains distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the 2016 tax year. Please note that these are estimated amounts only as of December 16, 2016 and could change if the iShares Funds experience subscriptions or redemptions prior to the ex-dividend date.

These estimates are for the annual non-cash capital gains distributions, which are typically reinvested in additional units of the respective funds at the year-end, and do not include estimates of ongoing monthly, quarterly, semi-annual, or annual cash distribution amounts. The additional units will be immediately consolidated with the previously outstanding units such that the number of outstanding units following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution.

BlackRock Canada expects to announce the final annual reinvested distribution amounts, as well as the monthly, quarterly, semi-annual, and annual cash distribution amounts, as applicable, for 2016, on or about December 23, 2016, for all funds except the iShares Premium Money Market ETF, for which a press release will be issued on or about December 29, 2016. The record date for the 2016 annual distributions will be December 30, 2016, payable on January 5, 2017. The actual taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2016, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers (through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. or "CDS") in early 2017.

About BlackRock

BlackRock is a global leader in investment management, risk management and advisory services for institutional and retail clients. At September 30, 2016, BlackRock's AUM was US$5.1 trillion. BlackRock helps clients around the world meet their goals and overcome challenges with a range of products that include separate accounts, mutual funds, iShares® (exchange-traded funds), and other pooled investment vehicles. BlackRock also offers risk management, advisory and enterprise investment system services to a broad base of institutional investors through BlackRock Solutions®. As of September 30, 2016, the firm had approximately 13,000 employees in 30 countries and a major presence in global markets, including North and South America, Europe, Asia, Australia and the Middle East and Africa. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at - Twitter: (at)BlackRockCA - Blog:

About iShares ETFs

iShares® is a global leader in exchange-traded funds (ETFs), with more than a decade of expertise and commitment to individual and institutional investors of all sizes. With over 700 funds globally across multiple asset classes and strategies and more than US$1 trillion in assets under management as of September 30, 2016, iShares helps clients around the world build the core of their portfolios, meet specific investment goals and implement market views. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock, trusted to manage more money than any other investment firm.1

1 Based on US$5.117 trillion in AUM as of 9/30/16.

iShares® ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.

