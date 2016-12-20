Barona Is Giving Away Over $100,000 in Cash Prizes During The Holiday Hoopla Event From December 23-25

(firmenpresse) - SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/19/16 -- is making the holidays bright and spirits light by giving away over $100,000 in cash prize giveaways! Club Barona members are invited to celebrate the season and play for their chance to win big during the Holiday Hoopla event from Friday, December 23 through Christmas Day. Four hot seat winners will be chosen every hour to play Holiday Hoopla games for the chance to win up to $2,000 in cash. Plus, the Barona Party People will be handing out hundreds of great gifts and $20 gift cards to randomly selected players throughout the casino floor.

"We're excited to celebrate at Barona with extra chances to win," said Rick Salinas, general manager of Barona Resort & Casino. "We're giving away over $100,000 in cash prizes to our players to make their holidays even more memorable."

Beginning on Friday, December 23, all Club Barona members who earn 500 points will be eligible to win at every drawing. Each hour starting at 10 a.m., four lucky players will be chosen to play holiday-themed hot seat games where they can pick an ornament off of a Christmas tree, select a present off of Santa's sleigh, choose a stocking from a fireplace or pop a balloon to reveal up to $20,000 in cash prizes.

Named Best Casino and "Loosest Slots" for six consecutive years in the San Diego's Best Union-Tribune Readers Poll, Barona Resort & Casino is the ultimate gaming entertainment destination featuring 2,000 slot and video poker machines and over 90 table games. The AAA Four Diamond rated property features 400 spacious guest rooms and suites with beautiful views of Barona Valley, award-winning dining, the AmBience Day Spa, a full-service events center and the 18-hole championship Barona Creek Golf Club, which was rated the 4th Best Resort Course in California by Golfweek Magazine. For Barona Resort & Casino reservations and information, visit , or call toll free 888-7-BARONA (722-7662). You can also socialize with Barona on , , and .

Audrey Doherty



619-236-8397



Kelly Jacobs Speer

619-933-5013





More information:

http://www.barona.com



PressRelease by

Barona Resort & Casino

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/20/2016 - 00:54

Language: English

News-ID 513888

Character count: 5697

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Barona Resort & Casino

Stadt: SAN DIEGO, CA





Number of hits: 105



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease