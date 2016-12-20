Resolute Energy Corporation Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

(firmenpresse) - DENVER, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/19/16 -- Resolute Energy Corporation (NYSE: REN) (the "Company" or "Resolute") today announced that it has priced its underwritten public offering of 3,800,000 shares of its common stock (the "common stock") at a price of $38.00 per share, for total gross proceeds (before underwriters' compensation of approximately $4.15 million and estimated expenses) of approximately $144.4 million. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay the Company's second lien secured term loan, with any additional proceeds to be used to partially repay outstanding debt under the Company's revolving credit facility. The Company has granted the underwriters in the common stock offering an option for 30 days to purchase up to an additional 570,000 shares of common stock.

The common stock will be offered pursuant to a prospectus supplement and an accompanying prospectus filed as part of an effective shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form S-3. The offering is expected to close on or around December 23, 2016, subject to customary closing conditions.

BMO Capital Markets and Goldman Sachs are serving as joint book-running managers for the common stock offering. The prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained by sending a request to: BMO Capital Markets Corp., Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 3 Times Square, 25th Floor, New York, New York 10036, or by telephone: (800) 414-3627 or by email: , or Goldman, Sachs & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, or by telephone: (866) 471-2625, facsimile: (212) 902-9316 or by email: .

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale of these securities would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The statements in this press release relating to the expected date of closing of the offering and the use of proceeds from the offering are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Resolute undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Resolute is an independent oil and gas company focused on the acquisition, exploration, exploitation and development of oil and gas properties, with a particular emphasis on liquids focused, long-lived onshore U.S. opportunities. Resolute's properties are located in the Paradox Basin in Utah and the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico.

HB Juengling



Vice President - Investor Relations Resolute Energy Corporation

303-534-4600

PressRelease by

Resolute Energy Corporation

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/20/2016 - 04:41

Language: English

News-ID 513898

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Resolute Energy Corporation

Stadt: DENVER, CO





Number of hits: 63



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease