King Products Announces Release of Their New LMS King Learning Management System

King Products, who is the leader in the provision of Joomla customizations services, has recently launched their new LMS King learning management system.

(firmenpresse) - For Immediate Release:



December 20, 2016: Learning Management System (LMS) is an online e-learning platform that helps organizations to get their training requirements with dynamic efficiency. Educators and tutors around the world now use Learning Management System to build powerful and self-motivated learning platforms. King Products, who is the leader in the provision of Joomla customizations services, has recently launched their new LMS King learning management system.



It is the completely featured Joomla LMS system on the market that helps the educational institutions and teachers to manage e-mails, chat, profiles, translation utility, feedback, file sharing, media management and many other aspects of creating and handling e-learning applications. The LMS King learning management system of this company is prepared with perfection and is ready to use from the first day of execution.



They believe in providing the best quality services and support to its customers. Using the LMS King Learning Management System you can create Certification Paths. It includes wizards, import features, track time and perform user profile management as well as a host of other great features right at your fingertips. Developed from the ground up specifically for the latest Joomla 3 platform, this is an easy to use platform where subject management experts can easily build out useful e-learning classes.



This simple to use online learning platform helps subject management experts to deliver standards compliant learning in a hassle-free manner. The fully featured version of this system develops communication, ease of use and makes course delivery and certification methodical and well-organized. It makes quick and effective learning possible with the least effort.



About The Company:



If you want to get the finest platform for online learning, the Joomla LMS king professional pack is all you need. For more details including pricing and a free demo visit http://www.king-products.net





Contact Details:



Website: https://www.king-products.net/



###









More information:

http://https://www.king-products.net/



PressRelease by

King Products Announces Release of Their New LMS King Learning Management System

Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/20/2016 - 06:46

Language: English

News-ID 513899

Character count: 2355

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: King Products Announces Release of Their New LMS King Learning Management System



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 57



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease