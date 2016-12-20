Android 4K Quad Core Portable Streaming Device TV Media Box Launched

My Matrix TV, a new Android 4K Quad Core streaming box, was officially launched. Unlike most such devices, My Matrix TV uses a Quad Core processor, 2GB RAM and a Mali 450 GPU for increased media performance, as well as app playing and internet browsing.

More information is available at [http://mymatrixtv.com](http://mymatrixtv.com/).



Android media player devices have been growing in popularity over the past few years, especially since they offer a relatively large range of online functions. Many such devices are capable of playing videos, media content and Android apps, as well as offering full internet browsing services.



Unlike a traditional TV set, these portable devices ÂÂ often simply called ÂÂboxesÂÂ ÂÂ offer a wider range of TV channels and recorded shows, usually from all over the globe.



The most serious drawback with the majority of the models now on the market is that their technical capacity stagnated compared to other Android devices, making them less capable of playing 4k videos or other content at maximum standards.



Most Android portable streaming devices still use Dual Core processors, which have been outperformed by more recent multi-core models. They also use a rather old GPU called Mali 400, which, though relatively powerful, is outdated compared to later versions. The 1GB RAM offered by such Android devices is also limited, considering maximum quality video rendering usually needs more than that.



My Matrix TV is a new Android portable streaming device capable of playing 4K content, as well as offering a large range of other options.



Unlike most other Android streaming boxes, My Matrix TV comes equipped with a powerful Quad Core processor, a large 2GB RAM and an optimized Mali 450 GPU. These technical features have been designed to facilitate high quality content streaming across a variety of online platforms.



My Matrix TV offers its users content from over 100 add-ons, including international TV channels and pre-recorded shows. Furthermore, the device is also capable of playing downloaded content and Google apps, as well as allowing internet browsing.





For extended use, the Android 4k Quad Core streaming box comes with a solid metal casing and a one year warranty. 24/7 customer support is also offered, and throughout the month of December US shipping is free (Coupon code: DEC2016).



Interested parties can find more information by visiting the above-mentioned website.





Comments on this PressRelease