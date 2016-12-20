Rasdale Stamp Companys Online Store Outlines Conditions Of Sale

(firmenpresse) - Rasdale Stamp Company, a family owned and operated seller of stamps through frequently held auctions and an online store, has posted information to its website outlining the conditions individuals agree to when they purchase stamps from the company.



Rasdale Stamp Company provides this information on its website under the heading Retail Store and the sub-heading Conditions of Sale. The conditions of sale begin with an assurance relative to the condition of stamps purchased from Rasdale. The Chicago area stamp store notes that all the stamps and other collectible items it sells are in F-VF or better condition. For those unfamiliar with stamp condition grades, F stands for Fine and indicates a stamp with potentially significantly offset margins but that does maintain four margins. VF or Very Fine is a slightly better grade, indicating that the stamp is well centered with more apparent margins. Overall, Rasdale Stamp Company is simply seeking to assure potential customers through these ratings of condition in its terms of sale, that the stamps they buy from Rasdale are not in poor condition.



The conditions of sale go on to describe several satisfaction guarantees that customers are entitled to when purchasing from Rasdale. The company expresses that all sales are subject to the purchasers satisfaction and that all sales are returnable within 15 days. Among the methods customers are able to redeem a refund in such a case are monetary refunds, exchanges or credit on a future purchase.



In the event that an item purchased has already been sold out, Rasdales terms of sale assure customers that payment will be refunded in full. The conditions of sale further note the companys detailed policies related to payment, shipping and handling, sales tax and multiple stock items. The complete Rasdale Stamp Company Conditions of Sale are available, as mentioned above, on the companys website, at http://www.rasdalestamps.com/terms.asp



Rasdale Stamp Company has been family owned and operated in the Chicago area since 1932. They are headquartered just west of Chicago in Westmont, Illinois. In addition to maintaining an online stamp store, Rasdale holds quarterly live stamp auctions. Though Rasdale has recently concluded its 2016 auction schedule, the dates for their auctions in 2017 are already available on their website. Rasdales leadership staff is actively involved in many of the top stamp collecting societies and clubs including the American Stamp Dealers Association and the American Philatelic Society.





For more information on Rasdale Stamp Companys Conditions of Sale, to learn more about their auction process or to contact someone with expert knowledge of the stamp collecting marketplace, the companys contact information has been provided below.



Contact:

Rasdale Stamp Company

Address: 35 Chestnut Avenue, Westmont, IL 60559

Phone: (630) 794-9900

Fax (630) 794-9958

Email: info(at)rasdalestamps.com

Website: https://www.rasdalestamps.com





