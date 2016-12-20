St. Louis Hair Transplant Mentor To Offer Cutting-Edge Follicular Unit Extraction

The hair transplant operation, FUE, is billed as among the most minimally invasive hair transplant procedures

(firmenpresse) - St. Louis Hair Transplant Mentor, a provider of many options for people interested in hair transplant services, has announced their ability to perform a procedure known as Follicular Unit Extraction. The procedure is sometimes referred to by its acronym, FUE.



The primary distinguishing factor of Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) relative to other hair transplant procedures, according to information from St. Louis Hair Transplant Mentor, is its minimally invasive nature. To support this claim, they note that FUE does not require the use of a scalpel, does not require the use of sutures or stitches and does not leave a linear scar. All or some of these surgical aspects are involved in less advanced hair transplant techniques.



The FUE process, which is described in detail on the St. Louis Hair Transplant Mentor company website, involves first making what is referred to as a micro punch. This micro punch is a small circular incision around a hair follicle. The hair follicle is then lifted from the scalp by the performer of the procedure through the use of forceps. The purpose of these micro punches is to harvest grafts of existing hair that are used to create new hair.



After the follicles are extracted, the physician will determine via established methods where the best place to put the grafts will be. When determining where to put the hair follicles this physician, according to St. Louis Hair Transplant Mentor, will primarily consider where they can best be placed in order to get a result that looks natural. The physician will then place the hair grafts onto the determined location, seeking to create both a clear, natural hairline as well as to add density behind the hairline. Both the hairline and hairline density are crucial, according to the process description, to achieve a natural looking hairline.



The entire FUE process is reported to take roughly one day to complete and to be a comfortable experience for the individual undergoing the procedure. The affected area is reported to appear normal within one week. New hair growth, which occurs from the grafts placed by the FUE procedure, occurs after three months. This growth continues, according to St. Louis Hair Transplant Mentor, until the final result is visible about 12 months after the procedure. Color, texture and growth rate, the information maintains, will be the same in the new area as the area from which the grafts were taken. Details can be found at http://stlouishairtransplantmentor.com/services/fue





Interested parties are able to schedule a consultation or learn more about this and other procedures by visiting the website of St. Louis Hair Transplant Mentor or by contacting their office using the contact information listed below. St. Louis Hair Transplant Mentor was founded by a hair transplant specialist with over 10 years of experience in the hair restoration business and who himself is a former hair transplant patient.



