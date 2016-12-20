EXEL INDUSTRIES :2015-2016 Full Year Results Results devoted to future growth

2015-2016 Full Year Results

Results devoted to future growth







* ?819.3 million revenue over 13 months.

* ?59.3 million current operating income (current EBIT) over 13 months equal

to 7.2% of revenue.

* ?90 million invested including strategic acquisition in USA (ET Works) and

in real estate in preparation for plant extensions.

* Issue of a ?30 million EuroPP private placement over 6 years and 7 years



2014-2015 (12 2015-2016 (12 2015-2016 (13

months) Sept 14-Aug months) Oct 15-Sept months) Sept 15-

In ? million 15 16 Sept 16

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Revenue 725.2 770.9 819.3

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Current operating 50.9 57.4 59.3

income (EBIT)



(Current EBIT) as 7.0% 7.4% 7.2%

a % of sales

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pre-tax income 43.6 50.5 51.4

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net income 31.6 33.3 34.2

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------





Workforce 3,677 3,721 3,721







· Analysis of 2015-2016 results



Overall increase in income





The 2015-2016 fiscal year comprises 13 months following the change in the end of

year date from August to September. EXEL Industries Group acquired ET Works in

the USA in January 2016.

On this basis, revenue was ?819.3 million, and the current operating income

(EBIT) was ?59.5 million or 7.2% of revenue.



On a 12-month basis from October to September, revenue was ?770.9 million with

an operating profit of ?57.4 million or 7.4%. Excluding the US acquisition,

revenue was slightly lower compared to the previous fiscal year but

profitability was up from 7.0% to 8.2%.



The reduction in sales from the sugar beet harvesters business was offset by

industrial precision spraying solutions sales, the effect of the "Macron Act" on

sales of agricultural precision sprayers in France and also an increase in sales

in Russia, Ukraine and Australia.

The cost reduction plans drawn up last year have enabled us to improve the

Group's profitability.





Cash generation devoted to future growth



2015-2016 ETW: Impact Real estate 2015-2016

constant including investment Current

acquisition

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operating cash

flow 97.4 97.4

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Taxes paid -18.0 -18.0



Investments -12.3 -62.3 -15.7 -90.3



Financial

elements

(finance costs,

dividend,

exchange rate) -18.0 -18.0

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Change in NFD 49.1 -62.3 -15.7 -28.9

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Operations generated ?97.4 million compared to ?65 million last year, thanks to

increased profitability and better WCR management. Investment costs stood at ?28

million, including ?15.7 million for real estate acquisitions in preparation for

future plant extensions.



In January, EXEL Industries Group carried out a strategic acquisition in the

agricultural precision spraying solutions market in the USA with the purchase of

ET Works, which had an impact of ?62.3 million on Group debt.



In April 2016, the Group issued a ?30 million EuroPP private placement over 6

years and 7 years.



Net financial debt (NFD) at the end of September 2016 stood at ?103.6 million.



Gearing (ratio of net financial debt to shareholders' equity) increased from

26.8% to 34.7%, with longer debt maturities.



Net income - Dividends



Tax payable represents 33.3% of pre-tax income, versus 31% last year.



Consequently, net income came in at ?34.2 million, versus ?31.6 million in the

previous year. Given the expected difficult climate for French agricultural

plants in 2016-2017, the Annual General Meeting on February 9, 2016 will be

asked to approve a dividend of ?1.07 per share, which is stable compared to last

year.



Audit process



On December 12, 13 and 14, 2016, all EXEL Industries Group subsidiaries held

their Annual General Meetings and approved their annual financial statements,

which were audited and certified by their respective Statutory Auditors.

The Group Internal Audit Committee met on the afternoon of December 14, 2016.

The Board of Directors of December 15, 2016, approved the financial statements,

statutory and consolidated accounts as at September 30 2016. Audit procedures on

statutory and consolidated accounts have been done, and an audit opinion without

reserve in on-going.



· Outlook and Strategy



Guerric Ballu, CEO of EXEL Industries Group, said:



"EXEL Industries Group achieved ?819.3 million of revenue over 13 months, and

our net income continues to grow, thanks to our action plan to reduce WCR and

our cost improvement plans implemented in the previous fiscal year.



To further our long-term growth, we have devoted a large part of this income to

real estate and property investments at our manufacturing sites in Germany, the

Netherlands and Denmark. With the acquisition of ET Works in the USA in January

2016, we have taken a significant position in the US agricultural self-propelled

sprayer market, which is the largest market in the world. This is in line with

our strategy for an international presence in all of our markets.

We are continuing with our active policy of innovation and this year we will

again be launching many new products in all of EXEL Industries's areas of

activity.



2016 harvests were not good in France and cereal prices have stabilized below

?170/metric ton. French farmers will have little financial capacity to invest in

agricultural equipment in 2017. Our French plants have been affected. They have

already taken measures to modify the amount of production working time and

restructuring activities are going to be implemented. However, our international

growth means that less than 20% of the Group's revenue is exposed to the French

agricultural market.

In Europe and the rest of the world, the situation has not declined to such an

extent. In Russia and Ukraine, there is even a positive trend. The launch of the

"Rubicon" self-propelled sprayer manufactured in France has been very successful

in Australia.



In the sugar beet harvesting business, the increase in planted areas in Western

Europe and the replacement of the ageing fleet in Russia and Ukraine allow us to

predict growth in sales in the 2016-2017 fiscal year.



In the garden spraying and watering business, Hozelock will continue its

international growth, particularly in Europe through its partnerships with

Carrefour and Kingfisher.



To step up our growth in the industrial precision spraying solutions business,

our Kremlin Rexson and Sames Technologies subsidiaries are going to merge,

creating a global player.



Against a background of political and financial turbulence and erratic weather

patterns, EXEL Industries Group is relying on its four business activities, its

entrepreneurial spirit and its flexible organization. These are the assets that

will allow us to grow and develop.



· Upcoming events



- Tuesday January 24, 2017 after market closing: 2016-2017 first quarter

revenue.

- February 9, 2017: Annual General Meeting of Shareholders with a proposed

dividend of ?1.07 per share.

- Thursday April 20, 2017 after market closing: 2016-2017 second quarter

revenue.



+----------+---------+---------+---------+---------+---------+---------+-------------+

|EXEL |2009/2010|2010/2011|2011/2012|2012/2013|2013/2014|2014/2015|2015/2016 13 |

|Industries| | | | | | | months |

+----------+---------+---------+---------+---------+---------+---------+-------------+

|Revenue in| | | | | | | |

|millions | 384.4 | 430.1 | 525.3 | 740.2 | 775.4 | 725.2 | 819.3 |

|of euros | | | | | | | |

+----------+---------+---------+---------+---------+---------+---------+-------------+





About EXEL Industries:



EXEL Industries' main businesses are agricultural sprayers (world leader) and

industrial spraying. The Group also competes in the consumer watering products

market and in sugar beet harvesters (world leader). EXEL Industries is

continually expanding its markets by means of constant innovation and an

international strategy. EXEL Industries employs around 3,720 people in 29

countries on five continents.



NYSE-Euronext Paris, SRD Long, CAC Mid&Small 190

EnterNext© PEA-PME 150 index (Ticker EXE/ISIN FR0004527638)



The SFAF presentation is available at www.exel-industries.com.

This press release will be available in French and in English.







