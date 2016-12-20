Novartis bolsters ophthalmology pipeline through acquisition of Encore Vision, Inc.

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -

Novartis International AG /

Novartis bolsters ophthalmology pipeline through acquisition of Encore Vision,

Inc.

. Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



* Novartis confirms its leadership in ophthalmology by entering a new therapy

area. Acquisition of Encore Vision, Inc. to add first-in-class disease

modifying topical treatment for presbyopia patients to the Novartis

ophthalmology pipeline in an area of high unmet medical need and high

prevalence



* Presbyopia is an age-related loss of near distance vision affecting

approximately 80% of people over the age of 45; characterized by a

progressive inability to focus on objects nearby, making everyday activities

such as reading challenging; current therapies only provide optical

correction without addressing cause of vision loss



Basel, December 20, 2016 - Novartis announced today that it has entered into a

definitive agreement for the acquisition of Encore Vision, Inc., a privately-

held company in Fort Worth, Texas, USA, focused on the development of a novel

treatment in presbyopia. This acquisition would add a first-in-class disease

modifying topical treatment for presbyopia to the Novartis ophthalmology

pipeline, providing a potentially disruptive innovation to patients in a new

therapeutic area of high unmet need and high prevalence. The transaction is

subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval. The

financial details of this transaction are not disclosed.

"There is a large need for innovative, effective and safe treatment options for

people with presbyopia, and there is currently no disease-modifying treatment

available at all," said Vasant Narasimhan, Global Head, Drug Development and

Chief Medical Officer, Novartis. "Novartis confirms its leadership in



ophthalmology by entering another new therapy area. The addition of this topical

disease modifying treatment to our portfolio, if successful, will provide

affected people with a new option to improve and maintain their vision and

quality of life."

Encore Vision's lead investigational product, EV06, is a first-in-class topical

treatment for presbyopia. Presbyopia is a common age-related loss of near

distance vision characterized by a progressive inability to focus on objects

nearby, making everyday activities - such as reading - challenging. It is

estimated that more than 80% of adults over the age of 45 develop presbyopia[1];

currently there are no safe, effective and well-tolerated topical treatments

available that could stop progression of or even reverse this condition.



In a phase I/II masked, placebo-controlled proof of concept study, 50 patients

were treated daily for 90 days with topical EV06 and 25 patients with placebo.

EV06 showed a statistical significant difference to placebo in distant corrected

near vision at all time points measured (from day 8); at day 90, 82% of

participants treated with EV06 had 20/40 near vision (or 0.30 LogMAR) versus

48% in the placebo group. Near vision of 20/40 allows for majority of near

vision tasks in most people[2].



About Novartis Ophthalmology

Novartis is the leading ophthalmology company, with therapies that treat both

front and back of the eye conditions, including retina diseases, glaucoma, dry

eye and other external eye diseases. In 2016, Novartis combined its retina

medicines business with the Alcon pharmaceuticals business, now operating as one

Ophthalmology franchise under Novartis Pharmaceuticals.



Disclaimer

The foregoing release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified

by words such as "pipeline," "entering," "to add," "agreement for the

acquisition," "would," "potentially," "subject to customary closing conditions,"

"potential," "will," or similar terms, or by express or implied discussions

regarding potential completion of the announced acquisition of Encore Vision, or

regarding potential marketing approvals for EV06, or regarding potential future

revenues from EV06 and the other products in the Novartis ophthalmology

portfolio. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Such

forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of

management regarding future events, and are subject to significant known and

unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or

uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect,

actual results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking

statements. There can be no guarantee that the proposed acquisition will be

completed in the expected form or within the expected time frame or at all. Nor

can there be any guarantee that Novartis will be able to realize any of the

potential strategic benefits, synergies or opportunities as a result of the

acquisition. Neither can there be any guarantee that EV06 will be submitted or

approved for sale in any market, or at any particular time. Nor can there be any

guarantee that EV06 or the other compound in the Novartis ophthalmology

portfolio will be commercially successful in the future. In particular,

management's expectations regarding EV06 could be affected by, among other

things, unexpected regulatory actions or delays or government regulation

generally, including an unexpected failure to obtain necessary government

approvals for the acquisition of Encore Vision, or unexpected delays in

obtaining such approvals; the potential that any other closing conditions for

acquisition of Encore Vision might not be met; the potential that the strategic

benefits, synergies or opportunities expected from the acquisition of Encore

Vision may not be realized or may take longer to realize than expected; the

uncertainties inherent in research and development, including unexpected

clinical trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data; the

company's ability to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual property

protection; general economic and industry conditions; competition in general;

global trends toward health care cost containment, including ongoing pricing

pressures; unexpected safety, quality or manufacturing issues, and other risks

and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F on file with the US

Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the information in

this press release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to

update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a

result of new information, future events or otherwise.



About Novartis

Novartis provides innovative healthcare solutions that address the evolving

needs of patients and societies. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Novartis

offers a diversified portfolio to best meet these needs: innovative medicines,

eye care and cost-saving generic pharmaceuticals. Novartis is the only global

company with leading positions in these areas. In 2015, the Group achieved net

sales of USD 49.4 billion, while R&D throughout the Group amounted to

approximately USD 8.9 billion (USD 8.7 billion excluding impairment and

amortization charges). Novartis Group companies employ approximately 118,000

full-time-equivalent associates. Novartis products are available in more than

180 countries around the world. For more information, please visit

http://www.novartis.com.



Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow (at)Novartis at

http://twitter.com/novartis

For Novartis multimedia content, please visit www.novartis.com/news/media-

library

For questions about the site or required registration, please contact

media.relations(at)novartis.com





References

[1] Brien A. Holden et al., Global Vision Impairment due to Uncorrected

Presbyopia (Arch Ophthalmol. 2008;126(12):1731-1739).

[2] Yuliya Bababekova et al., Font Size and Viewing Distance of Handheld Smart

Phones (Bababekhova et al 2011)



# # #



Novartis Media Relations

Central media line: +41 61 324 2200

E-mail: media.relations(at)novartis.com



Eric Althoff Friedrich von Heyl

Novartis Global Media Relations Novartis Pharma Communications

+41 61 324 7999 (direct) +41 61 324 8984 (direct)

+41 79 593 4202 (mobile) +41 79 749 0286 (mobile)

eric.althoff(at)novartis.com friedrich.vonheyl(at)novartis.com





Novartis Investor Relations

Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944

E-mail: investor.relations(at)novartis.com



Central North America



Samir Shah +41 61 324 7944 Richard Pulik +1 212 830 2448



Pierre-Michel Bringer +41 61 324 1065 Sloan Pavsner +1 212 830 2417



Thomas Hungerbuehler +41 61 324 8425



Isabella Zinck +41 61 324 7188







Media release (PDF):

http://hugin.info/134323/R/2066499/775823.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Novartis International AG via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.novartis.com



PressRelease by

Novartis International AG

Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/20/2016 - 07:15

Language: English

News-ID 513911

Character count: 10254

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Novartis International AG

Stadt: Basel





Number of hits: 80



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease