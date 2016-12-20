Novartis bolsters ophthalmology pipeline through acquisition of Encore Vision, Inc.

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
* Novartis confirms its leadership in ophthalmology by entering a new therapy
area. Acquisition of Encore Vision, Inc. to add first-in-class disease
modifying topical treatment for presbyopia patients to the Novartis
ophthalmology pipeline in an area of high unmet medical need and high
prevalence
* Presbyopia is an age-related loss of near distance vision affecting
approximately 80% of people over the age of 45; characterized by a
progressive inability to focus on objects nearby, making everyday activities
such as reading challenging; current therapies only provide optical
correction without addressing cause of vision loss
Basel, December 20, 2016 - Novartis announced today that it has entered into a
definitive agreement for the acquisition of Encore Vision, Inc., a privately-
held company in Fort Worth, Texas, USA, focused on the development of a novel
treatment in presbyopia. This acquisition would add a first-in-class disease
modifying topical treatment for presbyopia to the Novartis ophthalmology
pipeline, providing a potentially disruptive innovation to patients in a new
therapeutic area of high unmet need and high prevalence. The transaction is
subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval. The
financial details of this transaction are not disclosed.
"There is a large need for innovative, effective and safe treatment options for
people with presbyopia, and there is currently no disease-modifying treatment
available at all," said Vasant Narasimhan, Global Head, Drug Development and
Chief Medical Officer, Novartis. "Novartis confirms its leadership in
ophthalmology by entering another new therapy area. The addition of this topical
disease modifying treatment to our portfolio, if successful, will provide
affected people with a new option to improve and maintain their vision and
quality of life."
Encore Vision's lead investigational product, EV06, is a first-in-class topical
treatment for presbyopia. Presbyopia is a common age-related loss of near
distance vision characterized by a progressive inability to focus on objects
nearby, making everyday activities - such as reading - challenging. It is
estimated that more than 80% of adults over the age of 45 develop presbyopia[1];
currently there are no safe, effective and well-tolerated topical treatments
available that could stop progression of or even reverse this condition.
In a phase I/II masked, placebo-controlled proof of concept study, 50 patients
were treated daily for 90 days with topical EV06 and 25 patients with placebo.
EV06 showed a statistical significant difference to placebo in distant corrected
near vision at all time points measured (from day 8); at day 90, 82% of
participants treated with EV06 had 20/40 near vision (or 0.30 LogMAR) versus
48% in the placebo group. Near vision of 20/40 allows for majority of near
vision tasks in most people[2].
About Novartis Ophthalmology
Novartis is the leading ophthalmology company, with therapies that treat both
front and back of the eye conditions, including retina diseases, glaucoma, dry
eye and other external eye diseases. In 2016, Novartis combined its retina
medicines business with the Alcon pharmaceuticals business, now operating as one
Ophthalmology franchise under Novartis Pharmaceuticals.
Disclaimer
The foregoing release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified
by words such as "pipeline," "entering," "to add," "agreement for the
acquisition," "would," "potentially," "subject to customary closing conditions,"
"potential," "will," or similar terms, or by express or implied discussions
regarding potential completion of the announced acquisition of Encore Vision, or
regarding potential marketing approvals for EV06, or regarding potential future
revenues from EV06 and the other products in the Novartis ophthalmology
portfolio. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Such
forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of
management regarding future events, and are subject to significant known and
unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or
uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect,
actual results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking
statements. There can be no guarantee that the proposed acquisition will be
completed in the expected form or within the expected time frame or at all. Nor
can there be any guarantee that Novartis will be able to realize any of the
potential strategic benefits, synergies or opportunities as a result of the
acquisition. Neither can there be any guarantee that EV06 will be submitted or
approved for sale in any market, or at any particular time. Nor can there be any
guarantee that EV06 or the other compound in the Novartis ophthalmology
portfolio will be commercially successful in the future. In particular,
management's expectations regarding EV06 could be affected by, among other
things, unexpected regulatory actions or delays or government regulation
generally, including an unexpected failure to obtain necessary government
approvals for the acquisition of Encore Vision, or unexpected delays in
obtaining such approvals; the potential that any other closing conditions for
acquisition of Encore Vision might not be met; the potential that the strategic
benefits, synergies or opportunities expected from the acquisition of Encore
Vision may not be realized or may take longer to realize than expected; the
uncertainties inherent in research and development, including unexpected
clinical trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data; the
company's ability to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual property
protection; general economic and industry conditions; competition in general;
global trends toward health care cost containment, including ongoing pricing
pressures; unexpected safety, quality or manufacturing issues, and other risks
and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F on file with the US
Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the information in
this press release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to
update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a
result of new information, future events or otherwise.
About Novartis
Novartis provides innovative healthcare solutions that address the evolving
needs of patients and societies. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Novartis
offers a diversified portfolio to best meet these needs: innovative medicines,
eye care and cost-saving generic pharmaceuticals. Novartis is the only global
company with leading positions in these areas. In 2015, the Group achieved net
sales of USD 49.4 billion, while R&D throughout the Group amounted to
approximately USD 8.9 billion (USD 8.7 billion excluding impairment and
amortization charges). Novartis Group companies employ approximately 118,000
full-time-equivalent associates. Novartis products are available in more than
180 countries around the world. For more information, please visit
http://www.novartis.com.
Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow (at)Novartis at
http://twitter.com/novartis
For Novartis multimedia content, please visit www.novartis.com/news/media-
library
For questions about the site or required registration, please contact
media.relations(at)novartis.com
References
[1] Brien A. Holden et al., Global Vision Impairment due to Uncorrected
Presbyopia (Arch Ophthalmol. 2008;126(12):1731-1739).
[2] Yuliya Bababekova et al., Font Size and Viewing Distance of Handheld Smart
Phones (Bababekhova et al 2011)
# # #
Novartis Media Relations
Central media line: +41 61 324 2200
E-mail: media.relations(at)novartis.com
Eric Althoff Friedrich von Heyl
Novartis Global Media Relations Novartis Pharma Communications
+41 61 324 7999 (direct) +41 61 324 8984 (direct)
+41 79 593 4202 (mobile) +41 79 749 0286 (mobile)
eric.althoff(at)novartis.com friedrich.vonheyl(at)novartis.com
Novartis Investor Relations
Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944
E-mail: investor.relations(at)novartis.com
Central North America
Samir Shah +41 61 324 7944 Richard Pulik +1 212 830 2448
Pierre-Michel Bringer +41 61 324 1065 Sloan Pavsner +1 212 830 2417
Thomas Hungerbuehler +41 61 324 8425
Isabella Zinck +41 61 324 7188
Media release (PDF):
http://hugin.info/134323/R/2066499/775823.pdf
