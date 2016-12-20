Medigene announces outlicensing of AAVLP technology

Medigene announces outlicensing of AAVLP technology

2A Pharma AB to continue development of AAVLP based vaccines



Martinsried/Munich, 20 December 2016. Medigene AG (FSE: MDG1, Prime Standard,

TecDAX) announced today that it has granted an exclusive, worldwide license for

the development and commercialization of its preclinical stage adeno-associated

virus like particles (AAVLPs) technology to the Swedish biotech company 2A

Pharma AB, located in Malmö, Sweden. Under the terms of the agreement, Medigene

is eligible to receive clinical, regulatory and commercial milestone payments in

addition to royalties on net sales of future AAVLP products by 2A Pharma AB.

Further financial details were not disclosed.



The AAVLP technology is unrelated to Medigene's current immunotherapy programs

and was a former research project at Medigene before its repositioning as a T

cell immunotherapy company.



Dave Lemus, COO of Medigene AG, comments: "We are pleased to have created a new

future for our AAVLP platform at a promising young biotech company which is

wholly focused and dedicated to successfully developing this vaccine technology.

While Medigene will potentially benefit from its future progress, we will

continue to concentrate on our core business, especially the development of T-

cell receptor (TCR) modified T cells and next generation dendritic cell (DC)

vaccines."



Prof. Søren Nielsen, CEO of 2A Pharma AB, adds: "We founded 2A Pharma AB in

order to further develop this very interesting AAVLP technology. We are

convinced of the future potential of the same as an innovative therapy and we

are pleased that we have attracted investors who will provide us sufficient



funding to reach the clinical development stage."



About AAVLP: AAVLPs offer the potential to develop vaccines against various

indications, including cancer and infectious diseases. The adeno-associated

virus is non-pathogenic, and the virus protein shell, the capsid, is well-suited

for the production of virus-like particles (VLPs), as a basis for novel

vaccines.



AAVLPs have previously been developed as B-cell vaccines. Peptides inserted in

the capsid can induce a humoral immune response (B-cell induction and antibody

production). First preclinical tests with AAVLPs were conducted by academic

partners of Medigene AG.



About 2A Pharma AB: 2A Pharma AB was newly founded as a limited liability

company in December 2016 in Malmö, Sweden, with Prof. Søren Nielsen as CEO,

Preben Bruun Nyzell as CFO and Dr. John Nieland as COO, as a start-up biotech

company with the aim to develop novel vaccine products. Strong private investors

participated in the company's first financing round.



Medigene AG (FSE: MDG1, ISIN DE000A1X3W00, Prime Standard, TecDAX) is a publicly

listed biotechnology company headquartered in Martinsried near Munich, Germany.

The company is developing highly innovative, complementary treatment platforms

to target various types and stages of cancer with candidates in clinical and

pre-clinical development. Medigene concentrates on the development of

personalized T cell-based immunotherapies.



For more information, please visit www.medigene.com



This press release contains forward-looking statements representing the opinion

of Medigene as of the date of this release. The actual results achieved by

Medigene may differ significantly from the forward-looking statements made

herein. Medigene is not bound to update any of these forward-looking statements.

Medigene(® )is a registered trademark of Medigene AG. This trademark may be

owned or licensed in select locations only.





