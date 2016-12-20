Medigene announces outlicensing of AAVLP technology

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
2A Pharma AB to continue development of AAVLP based vaccines
Martinsried/Munich, 20 December 2016. Medigene AG (FSE: MDG1, Prime Standard,
TecDAX) announced today that it has granted an exclusive, worldwide license for
the development and commercialization of its preclinical stage adeno-associated
virus like particles (AAVLPs) technology to the Swedish biotech company 2A
Pharma AB, located in Malmö, Sweden. Under the terms of the agreement, Medigene
is eligible to receive clinical, regulatory and commercial milestone payments in
addition to royalties on net sales of future AAVLP products by 2A Pharma AB.
Further financial details were not disclosed.
The AAVLP technology is unrelated to Medigene's current immunotherapy programs
and was a former research project at Medigene before its repositioning as a T
cell immunotherapy company.
Dave Lemus, COO of Medigene AG, comments: "We are pleased to have created a new
future for our AAVLP platform at a promising young biotech company which is
wholly focused and dedicated to successfully developing this vaccine technology.
While Medigene will potentially benefit from its future progress, we will
continue to concentrate on our core business, especially the development of T-
cell receptor (TCR) modified T cells and next generation dendritic cell (DC)
vaccines."
Prof. Søren Nielsen, CEO of 2A Pharma AB, adds: "We founded 2A Pharma AB in
order to further develop this very interesting AAVLP technology. We are
convinced of the future potential of the same as an innovative therapy and we
are pleased that we have attracted investors who will provide us sufficient
funding to reach the clinical development stage."
About AAVLP: AAVLPs offer the potential to develop vaccines against various
indications, including cancer and infectious diseases. The adeno-associated
virus is non-pathogenic, and the virus protein shell, the capsid, is well-suited
for the production of virus-like particles (VLPs), as a basis for novel
vaccines.
AAVLPs have previously been developed as B-cell vaccines. Peptides inserted in
the capsid can induce a humoral immune response (B-cell induction and antibody
production). First preclinical tests with AAVLPs were conducted by academic
partners of Medigene AG.
About 2A Pharma AB: 2A Pharma AB was newly founded as a limited liability
company in December 2016 in Malmö, Sweden, with Prof. Søren Nielsen as CEO,
Preben Bruun Nyzell as CFO and Dr. John Nieland as COO, as a start-up biotech
company with the aim to develop novel vaccine products. Strong private investors
participated in the company's first financing round.
Medigene AG (FSE: MDG1, ISIN DE000A1X3W00, Prime Standard, TecDAX) is a publicly
listed biotechnology company headquartered in Martinsried near Munich, Germany.
The company is developing highly innovative, complementary treatment platforms
to target various types and stages of cancer with candidates in clinical and
pre-clinical development. Medigene concentrates on the development of
personalized T cell-based immunotherapies.
For more information, please visit www.medigene.com
This press release contains forward-looking statements representing the opinion
of Medigene as of the date of this release. The actual results achieved by
Medigene may differ significantly from the forward-looking statements made
herein. Medigene is not bound to update any of these forward-looking statements.
Medigene(® )is a registered trademark of Medigene AG. This trademark may be
owned or licensed in select locations only.
