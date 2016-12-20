Author Danny Khursigara Chosen as an Influence Magazine Top 100 Authority

Path to Purpose founder and Road to Success Co-Author, Danny Khursigara, joins top performing international professionals in Influence Magazines Top 100 Authority Issue.

(firmenpresse) - Toronto, Ontario, Canada  Danny Khursigara joins elite professionals from North America and around the world taking his place among the Top 100 Authorities chosen by Influence Magazine, a bold online magazine celebrating brilliance. Khursigara was recently interviewed by Sharon Ricci, Influence Magazines Editor-in-Chief and award-winning writer. Top 100 Authority honorees will be celebrated in Influence Magazine with an in-depth interview focusing on the human story behind the business success.



The Influence Magazine Top 100 Authority issue is a year long celebration of excellence, innovation and leadership. Throughout 2017, 100 entrepreneurs and business professionals will be celebrated through the online publication of their stories. The goal? According to Sharon Ricci, Editor-in-Chief of Influence Magazines, the driving force behind her teams Top 100 Authority Issue is to, inspire readers from around the world by giving them a unique and personal look into the inner life and experiences of these 100 intriguing and high performing professionals.



In addition to being named one of 2017s first Top 100 Authorities, Khursigara was recently awarded a National Academy of Best-Selling Authors Quilly Award, for coauthoring the best-selling Jack Canfield book, Road to Success, Volume 1. Khursigara is currently working on a second book and plans to produce a movie, all toward meeting his professional goal of impacting 5,000 lives in the next 5 years.



Khursigaras appearance in Influence Magazine is scheduled for early 2017.



Contacting Danny Khursigara:



http://www.pathtopurposedk.com

https://hk.linkedin.com/in/danny-r-khursigara-1118785



About Influence Magazine:



Influence Magazine is a leading online publication that boldly celebrate brilliance through in-depth features and articles, sharing the human story behind the business successes. Issues include a Top 100 Authority List that includes thought-leaders and innovators from around the world. Learn more at http://www.influencemagazines.com





Contact:

Sharon Ricci

Influence Magazines

hi(at)influencemagazines.com





More information:

http://www.influencemagazines.com



PressRelease by

Influence Magazines

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/20/2016 - 08:42

Language: English

News-ID 513913

Character count: 2411

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Influence Magazines



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 77



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease