Watkins Architect Offers LEED Design And Documentation Services, Encouraging Green Building

Fleetwood architectural firm focuses on sustainable, green building design

(firmenpresse) - Watkins Architect, an architectural firm based in Fleetwood, PA, is able to provide clients with design services consistent with the LEED sustainable design standards outlined by the United States Green Building Council (USGBC), an organization of which Watkins Architect reports being a proud member.



Watkins Architect describes their ability to provide LEED-compliant design services in a section of their website devoted to their sustainability and green initiatives. LEED, conceived by the USGBC, is a rating system that takes the entire building into account as it provides a definitive standard for what is required for a project to be considered a green building. Offering the LEED services is completely voluntary and can occur at four different levels of certification: Certified, Silver, Gold and Platinum.



The USGBC has established a different set of LEED standards for different types of projects. Watkins Architect explains on their website that there are LEED guidelines for New Construction, Core and Shell, Commercial Interiors, Existing Building: Operations and Maintenance, Homes, Schools, Neighborhood Development, Retail and Healthcare. Thus, it may be inferred that the full range and diversity of clients who may seek to partner with Watkins Architect for a building design project will have the option of choosing a process that meets the standards for a green building.



The posting on Watkins Architects website goes on to explain the factors that determine a project undertaken with LEED standards in mind. In order to be considered for various levels of LEED compliance, a building project must accumulate credits. These credits may be garnered from six categories: Sustainable Sites, Water Efficiency, Energy and Atmosphere, Materials and Resources, Indoor Environmental Quality and Innovation in Design. Thus, clients who work with Watkins Architect on a LEED project will have considerable attention paid to those factors in the design and construction process.





Watkins further notes their ability to assist clients at all stages of LEED design. The architectural firm reports being able to provide initial consultations where potential credits and pre-requisites for feasibility will be analyzed before the project is underway. According to their website, Watkins is also able to research LEED compliant materials and design strategies and provide LEED-related drawings and specifications on behalf of clients interested in sustainable design and construction services. Watkins remains involved throughout the administration and documentation process required for LEED projects. Information concerning LEED details and sustainability can be found at http://www.watkinsarchitect.com/sustainability.asp



In addition to being a member of the U.S. Green Building Council, Watkins Architect is also proud to report its status as an Energy Star Partner, a collection of organizations that provide energy efficiency services and products. The architectural firm was founded in 1995 and has provided design services for a range of clients from commercial to residential to government.



Contact:

Watkins Architect

Address: 29 West Main Street, Fleetwood, PA 19522

Phone: 610-944-5536

Email: yourteam(at)watkinsarchitect.com

Website: http://www.watkinsarchitect.com





More information:

http://www.watkinsarchitect.com



PressRelease by

Watkins Architect

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/20/2016 - 08:44

Language: English

News-ID 513914

Character count: 3484

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Watkins Architect



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 77



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease