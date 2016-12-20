Pipeline Review of Protein Kinase C Epsilon Type (nPKC Epsilon or PRKCE or EC 2.7.11.13) Examined in Latest Report, H2 2016

Global Markets Directs, Protein Kinase C Epsilon Type (nPKC Epsilon or PRKCE or EC 2.7.11.13) - Pipeline Review, H2 2016, provides in depth analysis on Protein Kinase C Epsilon Type (nPKC Epsilon or PRKCE or EC 2.7.11.13) targeted pipeline therapeutics.

(firmenpresse) - Albany, New York, December 20, 2016: A latest report by Global Market Direct has been added to the broad database of Market Research Hub, titled Protein Kinase C Epsilon Type  Pipeline Review, H2 2016. It delivers comprehensive information on the Protein Kinase C Epsilon Type (nPKC Epsilon or PRKCE or EC 2.7.11.13) targeted therapeutics with analysis by indications, stage of development, mechanism of action (MoA), and molecule type. It also reviews key players involved in Protein Kinase C Epsilon Type targeted therapeutics development, features inactive and discontinued projects along with latest news & press releases from company/university websites and industry specific third party sources.



Request For Sample Report: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=873426



The report studies that, PKCs are important components of intracellular signal transduction pathways and have been occupied in regulating a wide variety of biological functions ranging from cell growth, differentiation and apoptosis to synaptic plasticity and from neuronal injury to cellular immune responses. Protein Kinase C Epsilon Type also known as nPKC-Epsilon or EC 2.7.11.13, is an enzyme belonging to a family of serine and threonine-specific protein kinases i.e. activated by calcium as well as the second messenger diacylglycerol. This kinase displayed involvement in many different cellular functions, such as neuron channel activation, apoptosis, cardioprotection from ischemia, heat shock response as well as insulin exocytosis.



Also, the Protein Kinase C Epsilon Type market can be segmented by therapy, by route of administration and drug class. In the terms of therapy, it is classified into monotherapy & combination therapy. The combination therapy offers a wide therapeutic range, thus the segment is showing high acceptance. The report also covers pipeline products which are based on various stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages.





Protein Kinase C Epsilon Type (nPKC-Epsilon or EC 2.7.11.13) pipeline target constitutes close to 8 molecules. Out of which almost 8 molecules are developed by companies. Companies involved in the therapeutics development mentioned in the report are:



Hadasit Medical Research Services & Development Ltd.

VM Discovery, Inc.



Browse Full Report with TOC: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/report/protein-kinase-c-epsilon-type-npkc-epsilon-or-prkce-or-ec-271113-pipeline-review-h2-2016-report.html



Moreover, the report also highlights investigational drugs from across the world covering over 20 therapy areas and nearly 3,000 indications. Some of the drug profiles included in the report are DHACP-6, VMD-1201, VMD-2202, Bryostatin-1 and small molecule to activate Epsilon PKC for traumatic brain injury, ischemic stroke, neurology, type 2 diabetes and insulin resistance. According to a featured news and press release in 2016, Bryostatin (a PKC epsilon activator) produces new synapses through accumulation of the synaptic anchoring protein PSD-95 at neuronal membranes.





More information:

http://www.marketresearchhub.com/report/protein-kinase-c-epsilon-type-npkc-epsilon-or-prkce-or-ec-271113-pipeline-review-h2-2016-report.html



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Market Research Hub (MRH) is a next-generation reseller of research reports and analysis. MRHs expansive collection of market research reports has been carefully curated to help key personnel and decision makers across industry verticals to clearly visualize their operating environment and take strategic steps.



MRH functions as an integrated platform for the following products and services: Objective and sound market forecasts, qualitative and quantitative analysis, incisive insight into defining industry trends, and market share estimates. Our reputation lies in delivering value and world-class capabilities to our clients.

PressRelease by

Market Research HUB

PressContact / Agency:

90 State Street,

Albany, NY 12207,

United States

Toll Free: 866-997-4948 (US-Canada)

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Email: press(at)marketresearchhub.com

Website: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/

Follow us on twitter: https://twitter.com/MktResearchHub

Date: 12/20/2016 - 09:01

Language: English

News-ID 513915

Character count: 3447

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Market Research HUB

Ansprechpartner: Prashant Tripathi

Stadt: Albany

Telefon: +1-518-621-2074



Meldungsart: Produktinformation

Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 12.20.2016

Comments:



Prashant Tripathi

Toll Free: 866-997-4948 (US-Canada)

Email: press@marketresearchhub.com

Website: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease

Number of hits: