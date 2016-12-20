FinancialForce sees public sector growth as G-Cloud supplier

Key customer wins National Audit Office and Financial Conduct Authority

(firmenpresse) - LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 12/20/16 -- , the leading ERP provider on the Salesforce platform, today announces it is seeing strong traction in UK public sector customer wins. Recent notable wins include the National Audit Office (NAO) and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

Whitehall Media states that digital activities and technology innovations are critical to achieving cost savings and unlocking efficiencies across central government. Between 2014-15, technology contributed to saving the taxpayer an estimated £ 1.7bn, with Government Digital Service controls on departmental spend accounting for £ 391m of this. With ambitious plans to transition away from legacy systems towards common technology infrastructures and shared platform services -- the UK government is committed to delivering better public services for less.

"Many of the common problems we see from customers who come to us to help them transform their businesses we also see from UK public sector organisations," comments Jeremy Roche, president and CEO of FinancialForce. "It is imperative that these organisations are spending resources in the most efficient way possible and both switching technology systems and moving more closely to a single platform strategy is a key part of how they can achieve this. We look forward to helping the National Audit Office and the Financial Conduct Authority save time and resource through our applications."

As an approved G-Cloud supplier, FinancialForce is helping Central Government bodies and Agencies transform their back office operations by providing solutions that automate the provisioning of resources (people) onto Projects, Audits, Programmes and Activities in such a way that gives clear transparency into costs and effectiveness of the usage of such resources.

The ability to provide an end to end solution from resource allocation and management through to Finance and Human Capital Management, all delivered as a pure Cloud SaaS offering, is proving attractive to the public sector. Many organisations seek new and better ways to transform their internal processes and systems using new, modern applications that minimise integration points and data silos -- while providing key information and reporting within built social media for collaboration.

The FCA adopted (Professional Services Automation) for its Supervision division to enhance project visibility and introduce a more standardised way of working.

FinancialForce offers a full suite of back office applications on the Salesforce platform -- , and (Human Capital Management).

Founded in 2009, is the leading vendor with apps built entirely on the Salesforce Platform. The company's , (PSA), and (HCM) offerings provide services-centric businesses with a platform that organizes sales, services, finance and HR entirely around their customers. Headquartered in San Francisco, FinancialForce is backed by Salesforce Ventures, Technology Crossover Ventures, Advent International and UNIT4. For more information, visit .

The NAO scrutinises public spending for Parliament. Its public audit perspective helps Parliament hold government to account and improve public services. It uses three main criteria to assess the value for money of government spending -- economy, efficiency and effectiveness.

Julie Walsh





+44(0) 7850 313 951

PressRelease by

FinancialForce

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/20/2016 - 08:00

Language: English

News-ID 513918

Character count: 6371

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: FinancialForce

Stadt: LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM





Number of hits: 59



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease