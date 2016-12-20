NewVoiceMedia announces appointment of Chief Technology Officer

(firmenpresse) - LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 12/20/16 -- , a leading global provider of inside sales and contact centre technology that helps businesses sell more, serve better and grow faster, has strengthened its executive team with the appointment of Artur Michalczyk as Chief Technology Officer.

Reporting to NewVoiceMedia CEO Jonathan Gale, Artur will have global responsibility for the company's technology strategy, development and operations. He brings over 20 years' industry experience to the business, joining from Syniverse where he most recently served as Senior Vice President ESG Technology, responsible for global development and operations of its enterprise business unit.

Artur's appointment is the latest milestone in NewVoiceMedia's global expansion plans. Recently recognised as one of the world's leading experts in tech by Softech International, the company now serves more than 600 customers. Its intelligent communications platform is revolutionising the way they connect with their customers worldwide, enabling them to deliver a personalised and unique customer service experience and drive a more effective sales team.

"We're extremely pleased to welcome Artur Michalczyk to NewVoiceMedia", commented Jonathan Gale. "Artur is a highly experienced executive with a strong track record in cloud application and telco development. His deep expertise and commitment to agile development make him the ideal candidate to take responsibility for our development and operational functions. Artur will be a very valuable asset to our leadership team as we focus on developing our inside sales and contact centre technology and accelerating our international growth".

Artur added, "I'm very excited and privileged to join the leadership team of NewVoiceMedia to support its continued global expansion. With its innovative technology, experienced leadership team, marquee customer base and operating in an incredible market opportunity, NewVoiceMedia is uniquely positioned to continue revolutionising how businesses connect and interact with their customers and prospects on a global scale".

Ashley Unitt, co-founder and former CTO of NewVoiceMedia, will now serve as Chief Scientist, leading the company's architecture and research teams.

powers customer connections that transform businesses globally. The leading vendor's award-winning cloud customer contact platform revolutionises the way organisations connect with their customers worldwide, enabling them to deliver a personalised and unique customer service experience and drive a more effective sales team. With a true cloud environment and proven 99.999% platform availability, NewVoiceMedia ensures complete flexibility, scalability and reliability.

NewVoiceMedia's 600+ customers include PhotoBox, MobileIron, Lumesse, Vax, JustGiving and Canadian Cancer Society. For more information, visit or follow NewVoiceMedia on Twitter

