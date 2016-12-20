Evolve BioSystems Successfully Defends European Patent Opposition by Danone, Maintaining Their Position as Leaders in the Infant Gut Microbiome Space

(firmenpresse) - DAVIS, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/20/16 -- Evolve BioSystems, Inc., a microbiome company developing novel solutions to resolve infant gut dysbiosis, is pleased to announce that the European Patent Office has upheld European Patent EP2405918, overcoming an opposition launched by infant formula manufacturer Danone. "This was a great win which further emphasizes the strength of our patent portfolio in the prebiotic/bifidobacteria space as it pertains to infant nutrition," said Dr. Samara Freeman, Evolve's Director of Intellectual Property.

The main claims of EP2405918, issued to the Regents of the University of California and licensed to Evolve, relate to compositions and prophylactic and therapeutic uses of combinations of certain galactooligosaccharides (GOS) and key commensal species of bifidobacteria. Compositions covered by the invention include infant formulas, follow-on formulas, and toddler beverages. Similar versions of the patent have issued in the US (USP 8425930), Germany, France, and the UK.

Dr. David Kyle, Chief Executive Officer of Evolve, stated, "We are pleased with the EPO's ruling, as it showcases the impact of our patent strategy. Going forward, the Company will continue to rigorously defend all of its intellectual property, and that licensed from the University of California, including taking enforcement action against any parties that employ Evolve's protected technology without permission."

Dushyant Pathak, Associate Vice Chancellor of Research and Executive Director of Venture Catalyst at UC Davis, commented, "We are extremely pleased to see our patent rights providing the basis for a strong competitive position for UC Davis spin-out, Evolve BioSystems. I am particularly excited at the potential for Evolve's products to make a direct impact on healthy infant nutrition and development."

Evolve BioSystems, Inc. is a privately-held microbiome company dedicated to developing the next generation of products to establish, restore, and maintain a healthy gut microbiome. Evolve is a spin-out from the Foods for Health Institute (FFHI) at the University of California, Davis and builds on more than a decade of research into understanding the unique partnership of the infant gut microbiome and breast milk components. Having led to the discovery and development of products to resolve infant gut dysbiosis, Evolve's discovery platform is now being applied to solving gut dysbiosis throughout the human life cycle as well as in various animal species. Evolve has successfully completed a milestone proof-of-concept study to demonstrate the efficacy of its initial proprietary offerings. In addition, Evolve is undertaking further clinical studies to build out its suite of microbiome-based solutions.

