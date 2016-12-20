Failure symptoms in joints?

(PresseBox) - Aggressive ambient conditions make mechanical linking elements difficult to create. This is especially true of guide components such as clevises, clevis joints, angle joints and rod ends. These important supplied parts used in many fields are, in addition to attacks from external sources, also exposed to the tensile, compressive, folding and shear forces generated by their design. This multiple loading shortens the service life of standard parts significantly, increases maintenance expenditure and in extreme cases can lead to serious damage.

To rule out damage to materials caused by corrosion from the start, the linking technology expert mbo Osswald stocks a wide range of corrosion-resistant linking elements which can, depending on the choice of material, also withstand aggressive media or ambient conditions.

Available in material quality A4:

Clevises in accordance with DIN 71752 / DIN ISO 8140

Clevis joints (DIN 71751)

Angle joints DIN 71802

Ball studs DIN 71803

Ball sockets DIN 71805

Bolts ISO 2340 / ISO 2341 / EN 22340 / EN 22341

Rod ends DIN ISO 12240-4 (DIN 648)

Pivoting bearings DIN ISO 12240-1 (DIN 648)

Material quality A4 has outstanding corrosion-resistance properties in natural environments (urban and rural atmospheres, seawater-resistant) and in industrial applications with moderate chloride and acid concentrations. In particular, the food and chemical industries (sulphuric and phosphoric acids, organic acids) also tend to turn to material quality A4.

mbo Osswald offers its customers, with an extremely large assortment of different linking elements, a wide selection for a multitude of possible applications. In addition to steel and stainless steel, linking elements can also be manufactured from duplex steel for special applications.

In addition, a team of experts is available which is geared towards satisfying special customer-specific requirements as well. This team can both work according to drawing specifications and together with the customer implement an application-specific solution.







