       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?


Hutchison China Meditech Limited: Director's Share Dealing

ID: 513924
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(firmenpresse) - HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/20/16 -- Hutchison China Meditech Limited (NASDAQ: HCM) (LSE: HSM)

: Hutchison China MediTech Limited ("Chi-Med") (AIM/Nasdaq: HCM) has received notification that Mr Simon To, Executive Director and Chairman, purchased a total of 17,839 American Depositary Shares of the Company ("ADSs", each representing one half of one ordinary share of US$1.00 each in the capital of Chi-Med ("Ordinary Share")) at an average price of US$14.45 per ADS on December 15, 2016 and December 16, 2016.

Following the above purchase of 17,839 ADSs, Mr To is interested in 70,000 ADSs and 180,000 Ordinary Shares (including the holding of 78,000 Ordinary Shares in a family trust of which his family members are the beneficiaries), representing approximately 0.35% of the current issued share capital of Chi-Med.

The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Chi-Med is an innovative biopharmaceutical company which researches, develops, manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and healthcare products. Its Innovation Platform, Hutchison MediPharma Limited, focuses on discovering and developing innovative therapeutics in oncology and autoimmune diseases for the global market. Its Commercial Platform manufactures, markets, and distributes prescription drugs and consumer health products in China.

Chi-Med is majority owned by the multinational conglomerate CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (SEHK: 0001). For more information, please visit: .

Contact:
RNS
Customer Services
0044-207797-4400



Keywords (optional):

hutchison-china-meditech-limited,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 12/20/2016 - 08:13
Language: English
News-ID 513924
Character count: 6371
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Hutchison China Meditech Limited
Stadt: HONG KONG, CHINA


Number of hits: 57

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.973
Registriert Heute: 10
Registriert Gestern: 20
Mitglied(er) online: 5
Gäste Online: 293


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z