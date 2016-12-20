Hutchison China Meditech Limited: Director's Share Dealing

: Hutchison China MediTech Limited ("Chi-Med") (AIM/Nasdaq: HCM) has received notification that Mr Simon To, Executive Director and Chairman, purchased a total of 17,839 American Depositary Shares of the Company ("ADSs", each representing one half of one ordinary share of US$1.00 each in the capital of Chi-Med ("Ordinary Share")) at an average price of US$14.45 per ADS on December 15, 2016 and December 16, 2016.

Following the above purchase of 17,839 ADSs, Mr To is interested in 70,000 ADSs and 180,000 Ordinary Shares (including the holding of 78,000 Ordinary Shares in a family trust of which his family members are the beneficiaries), representing approximately 0.35% of the current issued share capital of Chi-Med.

The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Chi-Med is an innovative biopharmaceutical company which researches, develops, manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and healthcare products. Its Innovation Platform, Hutchison MediPharma Limited, focuses on discovering and developing innovative therapeutics in oncology and autoimmune diseases for the global market. Its Commercial Platform manufactures, markets, and distributes prescription drugs and consumer health products in China.

Chi-Med is majority owned by the multinational conglomerate CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (SEHK: 0001). For more information, please visit: .

