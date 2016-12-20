Sub Zero Appliance Repair Is Now Offering A 10% Discount

(firmenpresse) - Nothing derails a happy holiday season quite like the failure of one of your most cherished household appliances. But, for those unlucky enough to suffer a breakdown, Sub Zero Appliance Repair has some good news. Right now, the company is offering a 10% discount to all customers who request a service online.



Sub Zero Appliance Repair understands that theres nothing more annoying or disruptive than when your Wolf or Sub-Zero appliances break down. Despite the fact that these are some of the most reliable and high tech appliances on the market, they can still go wrong when you least expect it. Sub Zero Repair Pros are able to quickly fix Wolf ovens, stoves, refrigerators, ranges and microwaves, and all Sub Zero wine coolers, refrigerators, and freezers.



Factory Trained Staff



The very thing that makes Wolf and Sub Zero appliances so high-tech is also the very thing that makes it impossible for owners themselves to repair. The equipment is now so sophisticated that it needs a professional who knows what he or she is doing to put it right. Sub Zero Appliance Repair prides itself on the fact that it employs a team of elite appliance repair experts who cumulatively have handled every type of repair problem that exists. These experts are fully factory trained, according to the firm, meaning that they understand how these advanced appliances are put together and are able to work on units that are still under manufacturers warranty.



OEM Parts



Sub Zero Appliance Repair, as a company, doesnt like to cut corners. They only use OEM parts, meaning that all repair work is carried out using original, certified components from the manufacturer. The company says that it learned a long time ago that it was important to do every single repair job correctly. It trains all of its repair pros to replace any defective parts only with those that are certified, ensuring that all fitted parts are of a high quality and specially designed for the job.





What To Expect From Sub Zero Repair Pros



The company takes honesty and integrity very seriously. For each job, the company sends out one of its pros to the customers location. The pro then investigates the client's problem and provides an estimate of how much any repair work will cost. No matter what the final repair work entails, the bill for the customer will never exceed the initial estimate, according to the firm.



Sub Zero Appliance Repair is committed to a high quality of customer service. They say that they will schedule an appointment the same day and arrive with a truck, fully equipped to deal with whatever problems customers might be having with their Wolf and Sub Zero appliances. In addition, the company offers 5 years warranty on all replacement parts it uses, and all of its pros are fully licensed to carry out repair work.



Sub Zero Appliance Repair hope that all of this will help sweeten the deal for appliance owners this holiday season. Currently, the firm is advertising $25 off labor for kitchen appliance repair services on its website. You can find out more about this, and their 10% online service request discount on their website.



Contact:

Gene

Address: 11693 San Vicente Blvd, Suite 408, Los Angeles, CA

Telephone: (310) 598-1984

Email: elutsen(at)gmail.com

Website: https://appliancerepairsubzero.net





