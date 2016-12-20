The smart way of designing test environments: Article about software quality assurance at a near-production level by Dr Christian Brandes

Moehrendorf, 16 December 2016  Test environments are a crucial factor for every software quality project. However, their contribution to the projects success is often underestimated. In the new issue of Professional Tester, Dr Christian Brandes outlines an approach for designing test environments in a feasible, describable and comparable way.

(firmenpresse) - What is needed for conceiving an appropriate test environment? There is no enshrined set of standards yet. In addition to that, the definition of a term like near environment is often imprecise. Hence it is high time for a systematic approach in describing and comparing test environments.

Dr Christian Brandes, trainer and principal consultant at imbus, does so in his new technical article named Designing Near-Production Test Environments. He examines already existing standards for environments in IT and defines near-production as a central term. After that, the journey from the test objective via required near-production to the test environment is displayed. The readers learn how to identify multi-purpose environments and their characteristics.

By using Dr Christian Brandes approach, newly emerging requests for environments can be catered to a reliable manner. All stakeholders get a common understanding and vocabulary making the communication a lot easier. Diverging ideas about test environments can be documented in a collaborative and comprehensible way.

The entire article can be downloaded free of charge at the homepage of imbus.





More information:

http://www.imbus.de



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

imbus is a leading solution partner for professional software testing and intelligent software quality assurance.

Our portfolio includes consulting for process improvement, software testing services, test outsourcing, test tools, and training.

With our comprehensive know-how, the latest tools, and our proven methodology, we increase the reliability and performance of software products, software-intensive systems, and complete IT structures, and as a manufacturer-independent partner, we assure their correct functionality.



Since 1992, the experienced and highly-qualified imbus team has been synonymous with across-the-board software quality assurance from a single source that covers the entire lifecycle.

The expertise acquired from around 6,000 successful projects over a period of 20 years provides a solid foundation for the daily work of our experts, all of whom are ISTQB® Certified Testers. Here you can find the corresponding reference projects.

imbus is currently represented by more than 260 employees at locations in Moehrendorf near Erlangen, Munich, Cologne, Hofheim near Frankfurt, Lehre near Braunschweig, Norderstedt near Hamburg, Toronto (Canada), Shanghai (China), Peja (Kosovo) and Sousse (Tunisia).

PressRelease by

imbus AG

Requests:

imbus AG

Press Office

Fiona Proell

Kleinseebacher Str. 9

91096 Moehrendorf

Germany

Phone +49 9131 7518-0

Fax +49 9131 7518-50

Mail presse(at)imbus.de

Date: 12/20/2016 - 11:10

Language: English

News-ID 513932

Character count: 1526

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: imbus AG

Ansprechpartner: Fiona Proell

Stadt: Moehrendorf

Telefon: +49 9131 7518-0



Meldungsart: Finanzinformation

Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 16.12.2016



Number of hits: 112



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease