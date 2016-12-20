       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Handwriting2text.com continues to maintains high satisfaction rates in 2016 as its voted the best service

(firmenpresse) - London, UK, December 20th 2016 - handwriting2text.com has announced that it has been able to maintain a high customer satisfaction rate for the year 2016. The news comes as the top handwriting text service is voted one of the best writing services in the industry for the last 12 months.

A statement released by handwriting2text.com noted that that satisfaction rates have been nothing but a blend of hard work and close customer-writer cooperation. There is no handwriting text service today that has such success in the customer satisfaction rates and as the New Year beckons, handwriting2text.com will definitely take this stat with it into the near future.

In addition to this, professionals have also expressed appreciation to the outstanding reliability and quality handwriting2text.com is showing. The fact that the top rated provider that knows how to convert handwriting to text been voted the best player in the sector for the year 2016 will not surprise many; however, it will do well to motivate other service providers to do better next year.

Handwriting2text.com has revealed that it has had to do a lot to maintain 100% satisfaction. The service however notes that perhaps one of the key factors that have contributed to this is the close relationship it has had with customers. This has helped the typing service to understand customer feedback and incorporate it to the best of its ability.

There is no reason why handwriting2text.com can't keep up with this rate in 2017. The service however says that the strategy will definitely change; however, the end game is to give clients the best services. If you love working with a professional writer, you can definitely get more information about handwriting to typed text, feel free to visit http://www.handwriting2text.com/




