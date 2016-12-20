       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Talvivaara Announces Dates of Financial Reporting for 2017

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -


Stock Exchange Release
Talvivaara Mining Company Plc.
20 December 2016



Talvivaara Announces Dates of Financial Reporting for 2017


Talvivaara Mining Company Plc ("Talvivaara") will release financial information
during the year 2017 as follows:

* Annual Results Review for the year ended 31 December 2016 on 21 March 2017

* Interim Report January - June 2017 on 14 September 2017


The Annual General Meeting of Talvivaara is provisionally scheduled for 15 June
2017.

The Review by the Board of Directors and the Financial Statements for 2016 will
be published during the week starting 3 April 2017.


Enquiries
Talvivaara Mining Company Plc. Tel: +358 20 712 9800
Pekka Perä, CEO
Pekka Erkinheimo, Deputy CEO


Talvivaara Financial Reporting Dates for 2017:
http://hugin.info/136227/R/2066618/775855.pdf



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Talvivaaran Kaivososakeyhtiö Oyj via GlobeNewswire






http://www.talvivaara.com



