Talvivaara Announces Dates of Financial Reporting for 2017

Stock Exchange Release

Talvivaara Mining Company Plc.

20 December 2016







Talvivaara Mining Company Plc ("Talvivaara") will release financial information

during the year 2017 as follows:



* Annual Results Review for the year ended 31 December 2016 on 21 March 2017



* Interim Report January - June 2017 on 14 September 2017





The Annual General Meeting of Talvivaara is provisionally scheduled for 15 June

2017.



The Review by the Board of Directors and the Financial Statements for 2016 will

be published during the week starting 3 April 2017.





Enquiries

Talvivaara Mining Company Plc. Tel: +358 20 712 9800

Pekka Perä, CEO

Pekka Erkinheimo, Deputy CEO





Talvivaara Financial Reporting Dates for 2017:

http://hugin.info/136227/R/2066618/775855.pdf







