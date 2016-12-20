(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Stock Exchange Release
Talvivaara Mining Company Plc.
20 December 2016
Talvivaara Announces Dates of Financial Reporting for 2017
Talvivaara Mining Company Plc ("Talvivaara") will release financial information
during the year 2017 as follows:
* Annual Results Review for the year ended 31 December 2016 on 21 March 2017
* Interim Report January - June 2017 on 14 September 2017
The Annual General Meeting of Talvivaara is provisionally scheduled for 15 June
2017.
The Review by the Board of Directors and the Financial Statements for 2016 will
be published during the week starting 3 April 2017.
Enquiries
Talvivaara Mining Company Plc. Tel: +358 20 712 9800
Pekka Perä, CEO
Pekka Erkinheimo, Deputy CEO
Talvivaara Financial Reporting Dates for 2017:
More information:
http://www.talvivaara.com
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Talvivaaran Kaivososakeyhtiö Oyj
Stadt: Espoo
