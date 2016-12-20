Basware predicts 2017 will be the year of collaboration, data-driven analytics for business finance

Espoo, Finland, 20 December, 2016 - Basware, the global leader in networked

purchase-to-pay (P2P) solutions, e-invoicing and innovative financing services,

predicts that the growing emphasis on analytics will drive internal

collaboration across Procurement, Finance and Treasury functions, as well as

externally through B2B networks. In addition, the industry will focus on the

customer experience and incorporating Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities

into solutions to help organizations derive more value from their data.



"Organizations must be agile to thrive in today's fast-paced environment," said

Vesa Tykkyläinen, CEO of Basware. "This requires visibility across the entire

purchase-to-pay process so they can take advantage of opportunities, address

problems and make informed business decisions. At the same time, the need for

companies to strengthen supplier engagement and to connect with their trading

partners easily, transparently and in real time will only grow, furthering their

focus on delivering a cloud-based, consumer-style buying experience over

business networks."



Based on its industry leadership and insight from customer engagements, Basware

has identified the following six key trends that will impact the B2B finance

landscape in 2017:



* The push for transparency will accelerate analytics, collaboration

internally and across business ecosystems



The need for transparency is pushing finance and procurement professionals to

automate across the entire purchase-to-pay process, dissolve the boundaries

between departments and gain access to critical information about suppliers,

purchases, spend and cash flow. By leveraging analytics, dashboards and reports,



key stakeholders can drill down into the data, analyze issues and uncover

opportunities. In parallel to the expanded focus on internal collaboration,

organizations will increasingly turn to business network ecosystems to

transparently connect with trading partners across the globe, conduct invoice

and purchase order transactions in real-time - even with their long-tail

suppliers - and benefit from new value-added services.



* The consumer experience rules



Business users have fully morphed into consumers, expecting consumer-style

usability, interfaces and apps. The millennial generation has fueled this

transformation in the workplace, leveraging the latest technology to get things

done faster and more efficiently. Cloud-based and mobile technology, and easy-

to-use dashboard analytics are enabling finance and procurement professionals to

get the information they need at the tap of a finger, whenever and wherever they

want it.



* AI and machine learning capabilities will enhance solutions



Robotic process automation (RPA) has been incorporated in purchase-to-pay

solutions for quite some time to provide efficiencies and streamlined workflow.

Going forward, technology providers will take it to the next level, adding more

artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning capabilities into their

solutions. This will allow businesses to incorporate smart capabilities into

their financial business processes to, for example, more intelligently leverage

the data on buyers and suppliers from the millions of transactions conducted on

business networks.



* Interest in blockchain will grow in the financial supply chain



Companies will continue to explore potential opportunities that blockchain and

distributed ledgers offer as a way to conduct financial transactions. Blockchain

technology has the potential to disrupt the space of working capital

optimization and networked purchase-to-pay. While the final use cases of

blockchain technology are not yet known, its unique characteristics as a

distributed shared ledger with a high level of built-in security and robustness

can change both the business model as well as the service infrastructure for B2B

commerce and related processes. Despite many developments in this area, before

companies can fully leverage blockchain technologies, the issues related to

standardization, legislation, system integration and system interoperability

must be addressed.



* The wisdom of the crowd will encourage smart e-procurement



In the new year, more companies will adopt a more collaborative, crowd-sourced

style of purchasing that enables everyone to share information, such as supplier

reviews, and work together toward company goals, such as reduced costs. By

engaging employees and making them better stewards over company funds, this

user-driven process will result in significantly greater cost savings compared

to traditional e-procurement solutions and also provide the agility

organizations need to fund their missions.



* Corporate social responsibility will continue to be of key concern



Companies are continuing to focus on corporate social responsibility (CSR) and

corporate social consciousness as they consider their impact on social and

environmental concerns. Their efforts to reduce waste and create a paperless

business environment will increase interest in paperless invoicing and other

processes. This growing emphasis on CSR will not only impact the types of

products companies sell and how they interact with the environment, but also the

companies they choose to do business with, as they examine the carbon footprint

and CSR initiatives of their trading partners.





