YDreams Global Retains Acclaimed Global Law Firm, Foley & Lardner LLP



(firmenpresse) - YDreams Global Retains Acclaimed Global Law Firm, Foley & Lardner LLP



YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (YDreams Global or the "Company") (TSXV: YD; FSE: APYYD), a creative and technical supplier for Fortune 500 brands such as Cisco, Qualcomm, and Intel, as well as the Government of Rio de Janeiro, is extremely pleased to announce that YDreams Global has retained the acclaimed international law firm of Foley & Lardner LLP ("Foley"). With 900 partners in 20 offices throughout the U.S. and across the globe, Foley is recognized for delivering exceptional service, thought leadership and value to clients in technology, private equity, venture capital, healthcare, life sciences, energy, IP and litigation. It combines its powerful national resources with a local focus to deliver award-winning business and legal insight.



YDreams Global is pleased to be working directly with two Foley partners: Mr. Robert DuPuy and Mr. Peter Eccles. Mr. DuPuy brings more than three decades of broad legal experience to his clients, including his tenure as chief legal counsel and as president and chief operating officer of Major League Baseball. He is a member of the firms Sports Industry Team.



Mr. Eccles has spent much of his career advising clients on cross- border transactions involving Brazil, where he lived as a youth. He has worked as both outside and in-house counsel to U.S. and international clients on a wide range of issues involving investments in emerging markets throughout Latin America, Asia and Africa. He also advises Brazilian clients on their investments in the United States and in other jurisdictions. Mr. Eccles is a member of the firms Private Equity and Venture Capital Practice which represents technology companies and entrepreneurs from early-stage to IPO, as well as venture and private equity funds, institutional investors and multinational companies.



YDreams Global wishes to announce that the Company is in talks with professional sports teams. It is the Company's intention to push into the major league sports sector during 2017. Daniel Japiassu, CEO of YDreams Global, states, YDreams is focused on providing virtual reality situations that blend fan immersion as well as team and brand loyalty through virtual reality experiences. Sports, and more specifically fan interaction, are a perfect stage for the virtual reality future, and we are striving to be an emerging player in this massive growth segment. The engagement of Foley & Lardner LLP will greatly assist YDreams in working towards this goal. At this stage no deal has yet been finalized.





On December 8, 2016, YDreams Global announced it was contracted to use its Virtual Reality ("VR") technology in the United States. The first project sold in the United States was released December 11th in New York City. Our goal for 2017 is to accelerate our virtual reality growth strategy in North America, focusing on our fortune 500 relationships in place already. We are extremely pleased upon closing our first project in the United States and we feel this is a great sign that the US Market is primed for the rapid and scalable international expansion of YDreams Global declared Mr. Japiassu.



Recently (December 1, 2016), the Company announced a plan to create a virtual reality platform to be used by the military and other government agencies such as police departments, fire departments and emergency medical services that could use VR as a training experience. By using this technology for training, for example, the military, police and fire services would be able to experience accurate real-life situations that would be impossible to replicate in physical world exercises.



The same technology will be adapted to be used by the general public with the focus on the entertainment and gaming industries.



About YDreams Global



YDr eams Glo bal Inter activ e T echno lo gies Inc. (www.ydreamsglobal.com), is a technology company with offices in Vancouver, São Paulo, and Rio de Janeiro, is a post digital company that combines both Augmented and Virtual Reality Technology, Design, and Intelligence to respond to the challenges and demands of todays users and consumers.



YDreams Global works as a partner for companies and brands to reframe their strategy through relevant human-centered ventures that integrates digital experience with the physical presence and venues. YDreams Global anticipates future challenges and connects them with the needs of the market, building innovative concepts and delivering them with international excellence.



YDreams Global have developed over 1,000 projects for clients all over the world, such as Adidas, Cisco, Nokia, Nike, Mercedes Benz, Coca-Cola, Santander, AmBev, Qualcomm, Unilever, City of Rio and Fiat.



More Information:



James Nelson Director, Canada Tel: 604-646-6910

hey(at)ydreamsglobal.com

www.ydreamsglobal.com

www.youtube.com/

ydreamsglobal



YDreams Global Technologies Inc.

# 1470 - 701 West Georgia Street

Vancouver, British Columbia

V7Y 1C6



Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.





PressRelease by

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc.

Company information / Profile:Requests:







Date: 12/20/2016 - 11:11

Language: English

News-ID 513948

Character count: 5520

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc.

Stadt: Wien





Number of hits: 67



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease