Freedom Leaf, Inc. (OTC PINK: FRLF) The Marijuana Legalization Company Launches US and International Territorial Licensing Program Modeled On Successful License Sales to Spanish and Dutch Companies

Licensees will be able to sell sub-licenses to major metropolitan areas within their territory

(firmenpresse) - LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 12/20/16 -- Clifford J. Perry, CEO and Co-Founder of Freedom Leaf Inc., The Marijuana Legalization Company (OTC PINK: FRLF), announced today that the company has launched a new territorial licensing program for both the U.S. and internationally.

Freedom Leaf CEO Clifford J. Perry explained, "Following up with the early success of selling Licenses to companies in The Netherlands and the Iberian Peninsula (Spain & Portugal), Freedom Leaf is now making Freedom Leaf licenses available within the United States and in other countries where there are viable marijuana legalization movements."

Under the new licensing program, licensees will distribute the FRLF magazine within their territory. The magazines distributed within their territory will have a section that is devoted to local Cannabis news and local ads. Licensees will have editorial discretion as to the local portion of the magazine, subject to approval by FRLF, which will enable them to include articles in the magazine of particular relevance to the local reader and to supplement content provided by Freedom Leaf. They will also have pages within the local section of the magazine that are reserved for them to sell to advertisers, and licensees will receive a which should be useable within the license territory.

Additionally, licensees will have the right to host Freedom Leaf events, sell , such as hats, shirts, jewelry, backpacks, sandals, etc., and sell a number of potential Freedom Leaf services to local clientele, including

The cost of regional or state license will vary depending on the population of the individual territory covered by that license.

Currently, Freedom Leaf, Inc. is in discussions with companies or individuals in 3 states who have expressed an interest in the potential acquisition of a Freedom Leaf license. This is without any significant marketing efforts as of yet.

Freedom Leaf is also in discussions with additional companies in other countries that have expressed an interest in acquiring a Freedom Leaf license.

, is a fully reporting and audited, publicly traded company trading under the symbol (OTC PINK: FRLF). Freedom Leaf, Inc. is the leading go-to resource in the cannabis, medical marijuana, and industrial hemp industry. It is involved in mergers and acquisitions in the marijuana industry, including incubation/acceleration and spin offs of new marijuana/hemp related companies.

's flagship publication is . The company produces a portfolio of news, print and digital multi-media verticals, websites, and web advertising, for the ever changing emerging cannabis, medical marijuana and industrial hemp industry. Freedom Leaf, Inc. does not handle, grow, sell, or disperse marijuana or related products.

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements," as defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Statements using the words "may," "will," "hope," "anticipate," "intend" or similar words are forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and the actual results and future events could differ materially from management's current expectations. The economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors identified in the Company's previous filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Raymond Medeiros



PR and Business Development Director

Phone: 415-601-1974



Freedom Leaf, Inc.

3571 East Sunset Road

Las Vegas, Nevada 89120

Firma: Freedom Leaf, Inc.

Stadt: LAS VEGAS, NV





