Nominate Your Drivers for the Microlise Awards!

A great way to show your appreciation for your truck drivers is to nominate them for the upcoming Microlise awards in Coventry. What is it? Find out here!

(firmenpresse) - All operators will know that keeping morale high and showing your appreciation for your drivers is extremely important. Truck drivers are exceptionally hard-working, work irregular hours and often spend long periods of time away from home, so if you can show your appreciation in an exceptional, meaningful way, then you always should!



I believe that a fantastic way to do this is to nominate members of your team for the upcoming Microlise awards, which will be held on the 16th of May at the Microlise Transport Conference. This is being held at the Ricoh Arena in Coventry, where over 1,000 people from the industry will be in attendance.



Identifying the Best Drivers



The three main award-winners (short, medium and long distance Driver of the Year) will be decided upon by analysis of Microlise telematics performance data of the entire year for over 110,000 drivers. In conjunction with The University of Nottinghams Advanced Data Analytics Centre, the best couriers will then be identified and shortlisted. The data will be qualified by questionnaires that will be completed by the employer, and an expert judging panel will then cut down the shortlist to three individuals across each category.



Other Categories



The Microlise Driver of the Year Awards is also looking for nominations for a few of their other categories, including Young Driver of the Year, Most Improved Driver of the Year, HGV Hero, Extra Mile and Lifetime Achievement. If you believe your truck drivers are winners in any of these categories, why not nominate them today to boost the morale?



You can nominate members of your team through the Microlise Transport Conference website and the closing date is February 24th. It is certainly worth considering, as every shortlisted individual in each category wins a track day and a seat at the glamorous awards ceremony. The ceremony takes place on the 16th of May, the day before the Microlise Transport Conference  Europes biggest road transport conference. Win or lose, it will be an excellent, memorable and fun experience which your drivers are sure to enjoy. Show them that their hard work does not go unnoticed!





Recognising Hard Work



Last year, Giorgio Lercara of Culina scooped one of the main awards, which was presented to him by HRH the Princess Royal. Lercara commented on what an incredible experience it was:



It's great to be acknowledged  especially considering the fact that data for more than a hundred thousand drivers was analysed during the process. I would certainly recommend nominating your drivers to showcase the best drivers out there and their hard work."



Award shows are not just for celebrities and they are a superb way to show appreciation, reward hard work and boost morale. If you are looking for a way to thank your truck drivers for their efforts, head over to the Microlise Transport Conference website and get your nominations in for the various categories.





