Home Storage Solutions Market in the UK Expected to Grow 28% between 2016 and 2021

Report provides a detailed analysis of the home storage solutions market to evaluates its size, trends and growth during the forecast of 2011-2021.
(firmenpresse) - Albany, New York, December 20, 2016: Todays young generation of householders want home storage to be an integral part of their dwellings décor, therefore leading to increased demand for home storage products that are decorative as well as practical. A new report focusing on the UKs market has been published to the broad database of Market Research Hub (MRH). It is titled as Home Storage Solutions - UK - December 2016 and provides a detailed analysis of the market to evaluates its size, trends and growth during the forecast of 2011-2021.
Firstly, the report discusses the market overview and describes that most of the consumers are spending on home storage in the UK as it provides open storage systems and also innovative designs for preserving utility items. The homes in the United Kingdom are getting smaller, but the people have acquired more and more possessions. One of the most important assets for home storage is that it can ensure personal stuff remains safe and secure until people need to retrieve them. It is contained within rooms to which only occupants have the keys; there is no risk of losing the items or being disturbed by anyone. According to the report, the market has been expected to acquire 28% growth between 2016 and 2021.
The report further states that, finding extra storage in any room involves a touch of creativity, especially when a growing segment of consumers are opting for smaller living space. Creatively maximizing floor-to-ceiling wall space enhances and effectively increases the space efficiency and design aesthetics of the home. In the UK, there are 77 million bedrooms out of which 84% require the need for bedroom storage and also involves the most popular purchase among consumers. Also, adding more storage is a key factor in kitchen renovations. The report studies that, one in three aged 25-34 in UK households rent from a private landlord and move more often because private rented homes are 27% smaller than owner-occupied homes which require home storage solutions.
Nowadays, online specialists are significant competitors in home storage as retailers are delivering items as soon as possible. Due to the broad distribution of home storage items, its online demand increased 19% this year. Currently, Amazon is a destination for housewares and Tesco hits out at Argos with a click-and-collect option. So, customers who are looking for long or short-term home storage solutions, there are companies offering a one stop solution for safely storing personal belongings situated in the UK. Retailers such as IKEA and Argos are destinations for home storage and IKEA is popular with younger customers & families.
