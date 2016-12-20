Surrey Heavy Equipment & Excavators Machines & Truck Rentals Announced

Heavy Rentals Surrey announces the availability of state-of-the-art heavy equipment for rent or purchase. The equipment is kept in perfect condition and is ready for dispatch to the work site at very short notice. The firm has over three decades of experience in the industry.

(firmenpresse) - Heavy Rentals Surrey announces the availability of heavy equipment for rent or purchase. Whatever the need, whether diggers, rock movers, excavators and others, the firm has the earth moving equipment and are able to provide quick and efficient solutions. Heavy equipment rentals are available on an hourly, daily, weekly or monthly basis.



For more information visit [http://heavyrentals.ca](http://heavyrentals.ca/)



Easy availability and a quick response is essential when a construction job requires heavy equipment. Any delays can cause work to be held up, resulting in the loss of valuable time and manpower. Poor quality or badly maintained vehicles can also cause costly setbacks at the site.



Heavy Rentals Surrey strives for excellence with regard to prompt service and high quality. They have more than 30 years of experience in this field and have a slew of repeat customers who are more than satisfied with the level of service. The core values of integrity, honesty and absolute customer satisfaction, combined with technical knowledge and cutting edge equipment are what has given them a good reputation in the industry.



The staff are able to offer guidance on the kinds of equipment required for specific jobs. They can provide cost effective solutions from the wide range of equipment such as rock trucks, bulldozers, regular, long reach and specialty excavators, back hoes, compactors, wheel loaders and others.



In addition to vehicles for rent, they also have equipment for sale. When a customer walks in, the requirement is given a through evaluation by the expert staff and then solutions for heavy equipment and construction equipment rentals are offered. All the equipment is priced in a very cost effective manner and is available with or without the driver.



Renting heavy equipment has a few advantages such as being guided to the best equipment for the task, without wasting time over expensive mistakes. The equipment will arrive with all the necessary add-ons and attachments and even a skilled and safe operator if required. There are no worries about having bought an inferior machine, nor are there the hassles of maintaining an owned vehicle when it is not being used.





