Aricent Achieves Amazon Web Services IoT Competency Status

(firmenpresse) - REDWOOD CITY, California, 20 December, 2016.  Aricent announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) IoT Competency status. This designation recognizes Aricent for providing deep expertise in IoT that helps organizations implement capabilities for a variety of use cases including smart cities, energy, automotive, transportation, and healthcare.



Achieving the AWS IoT Competency differentiates Aricent as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that has demonstrated relevant technical proficiency and proven customer success. The company has the capability to deliver solutions seamlessly within the AWS Cloud environment. To receive the designation, APN Partners must possess deep expertise in the AWS platform. They undergo an assessment and demonstrate the security, performance, and reliability of their solutions.



Aricent is already leading the way in cloud-native products and services and we are extremely proud to be a launch partner that has achieved AWS IoT Competency status, said Walid Negm, Aricents Chief Technology Officer. Aricents dedicated professionals with expertise in AWS solutions help innovators - from startups to Fortune 1000 companies - transform their ideas into products that exploit the Internet of Things (IoT) and make the shift to as-a-service business models through the AWS Cloud.



The AWS Cloud enables the integration and deployment of scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support this, AWS established the IoT Partner Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.



Aricents brings a multi-disciplinary approach driven by human-centered design and a unique portfolio of capabilities to help R&D organizations engineer products that intelligently connect, sense and compute. Aricents Converged IoT Solutions orchestrate physical, digital and human interaction across a number of domains in smart wearables, smart energy, connected vehicles and smart spaces. Aricents Cloud Engineering Services help clients tackle complex cloud-native architectures and implementation challenges such as micro-services / containerization, cellular and unconventional connectivity, security and software-defined infrastructure.





About Aricent:

Aricent is a global design and engineering company innovating for the digital era. With more than 12,000 talented designers and engineers and over 25 years of experience, we help the world's leading companies solve their most important business and technology innovation challenges - from Customer to Chip.

