Sonderhoff Italia reloaded

(PresseBox) - Just in time for the 15th anniversary of Sonderhoff Italia s.r.l., a part of the globally active Sonderhoff company group, and for a year under German management, the foundations for the achievement of the next milestones on the way to the expansion of the growth prospects of the company in Italy were reintroduced.

Since a year ago, Axel Erken, Managing Director of Sonderhoff Chemicals in Cologne, also took over the management of Sonderhoff Italia, many changes were made. The personnel and task organization was restructured and aligned even closer to the customer. A CRM (Customer-Relation-Management) system already implemented in the company group is to help to more efficiently coordinate the different customer processes in the group. With the introduction of SAP, Sonderhoff Italia followed the level of company software with which the Sonderhoff Group successfully organizes all business processes worldwide. This enables the entire order chain to be handled in the best possible way. It ranges from the initial inquiry for various materials systems from the broad product portfolio and order processing for contract manufacturing, to the delivery and commissioning of a dosing system from Sonderhoff.

As a system supplier, Sonderhoff Italia supplies materials, machines and contract manufacturing for the Formed In-Place (Foam) Gasket dosing technology from a single source. The continuous growth since the founding of the company 2001, the good order situation of Sonderhoff Italia and the investment in new business areas make it necessary to expand the production areas. With a new factory hall nearby, the company expanded its entire area to over 1500 square meters for further growth.

The new strategy for Sonderhoff Italia provides for the further expansion of the production and the production of the self-adhesive foam seal GekoSpider. The further automation of GekoSpider production is being pushed ahead. A new business segment is the trading of used dosing systems, which are offered by Sonderhoff Italia completely overhauled for resale. The machine park for the contract manufacturing is being completely modernized by new mixing and dosing systems from Sonderhoff Engineering. In addition to the already existing systems for the processing and dispensing of polyurethane and silicone-based material systems, a dispensing cell for the foam sealing, gluing and potting of small-sized components in a travel range of 500 x 600 x 250 mm has been implemented. As a result, new customers from the telecommunications, medical technology and electronics industries are being developed.





The Sonderhoff group of companies with its headquarters in Cologne / Germany is the leading system supplier and manufacturer of polymer sealing, gluing and potting formulations, dispensing machines and automation concepts as well as for contract gasket application services.

The Sonderhoff System combines chemical and technical competence with creative engineering know-how in the fields of mixing and dosing of sealing material and process engineering provided with a comprehensive service entirely focused on satisfied customers.

The sealing products from Sonderhoff are used for foam gasket, gluing and potting applications of various industrial components, for instance, from the switch board enclosure, electronics, automotive, lighting, air condition, filter, photovoltaic, packaging or household appliance industry.

Sonderhoff Chemicals GmbH (Cologne / Germany) develops, produces and distributes worldwide polymer sealing, gluing and potting systems on polyurethane, silicon and PVC basis. Their performance is based on the experience of more than thousand formulations. The sealing material is applied onto structural components and modules of OEMs and industrial suppliers by the FIPFG / FIP (Formed-In-Place Foam Gasket / Formed-In-Place) technology.

Sonderhoff Engineering GmbH in Hörbranz / Austria develops and distributes all over the world low pressure metering systems, from stand-alone dispensing machines to automation concepts according to customers' specifications for fully automated production lines of foam sealing, gluing and potting.

Sonderhoff Services GmbH (Cologne / Germany) and Sonderhoff Polymer-Services Austria GmbH (Dornbirn / Austria) have positioned themselves as toll manufacturers for foam gasket, gluing and potting applications with the highest precision. Their services comprehend individual sampling of prototypes as well as sealing, gluing and encapsulation of parts, from pilot application processes and small batches up to serial production for OEMs and industrial suppliers in Germany, Switzerland and Austria. Partner companies undertake the contract manufacturing of foam gasket, gluing and potting for the customers in Great Britain, Spain, Poland, India, Singapore, Japan, Korea and Brazil.





Company information / Profile:

The Sonderhoff group of companies with its headquarters in Cologne / Germany is the leading system supplier and manufacturer of polymer sealing, gluing and potting formulations, dispensing machines and automation concepts as well as for contract gasket application services.

The Sonderhoff System combines chemical and technical competence with creative engineering know-how in the fields of mixing and dosing of sealing material and process engineering provided with a comprehensive service entirely focused on satisfied customers.

The sealing products from Sonderhoff are used for foam gasket, gluing and potting applications of various industrial components, for instance, from the switch board enclosure, electronics, automotive, lighting, air condition, filter, photovoltaic, packaging or household appliance industry.

Sonderhoff Chemicals GmbH (Cologne / Germany) develops, produces and distributes worldwide polymer sealing, gluing and potting systems on polyurethane, silicon and PVC basis. Their performance is based on the experience of more than thousand formulations. The sealing material is applied onto structural components and modules of OEMs and industrial suppliers by the FIPFG / FIP (Formed-In-Place Foam Gasket / Formed-In-Place) technology.

Sonderhoff Engineering GmbH in Hörbranz / Austria develops and distributes all over the world low pressure metering systems, from stand-alone dispensing machines to automation concepts according to customers' specifications for fully automated production lines of foam sealing, gluing and potting.

Sonderhoff Services GmbH (Cologne / Germany) and Sonderhoff Polymer-Services Austria GmbH (Dornbirn / Austria) have positioned themselves as toll manufacturers for foam gasket, gluing and potting applications with the highest precision. Their services comprehend individual sampling of prototypes as well as sealing, gluing and encapsulation of parts, from pilot application processes and small batches up to serial production for OEMs and industrial suppliers in Germany, Switzerland and Austria. Partner companies undertake the contract manufacturing of foam gasket, gluing and potting for the customers in Great Britain, Spain, Poland, India, Singapore, Japan, Korea and Brazil.





PressRelease by

Sonderhoff Holding GmbH

Date: 12/20/2016 - 12:32

Language: English

News-ID 513967

Character count: 5012

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Sonderhoff Holding GmbH

Stadt: Köln





Number of hits: 30



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease