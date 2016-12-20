Nautilus Minerals issues Stock Options Clarification

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/20/16 -- Nautilus Minerals Inc. (TSX: NUS)(OTCQX: NUSMF)(OTC:NUSMF Nasdaq Intl Designation) (the "Company" or "Nautilus") would like to clarify that the directors have approved the issuance of 1,200,000 stock options and not 800,000, as was originally stated in the press release dated December 14, titled "Nautilus completes US$2 Million Private Placement", (see links section below).

About Nautilus Minerals Inc.

Nautilus is the first company to explore the ocean floor for polymetallic seafloor massive sulphide deposits. Nautilus was granted the first mining lease for such deposits at the prospect known as Solwara 1, in the territorial waters of Papua New Guinea, where it is aiming to produce copper, gold and silver. The Company has also been granted its environmental permit for this site.

Nautilus also holds highly prospective exploration acreage in the western Pacific (granted and under application), as well as in international waters in the Central Pacific.

A Canadian registered company, Nautilus is listed on the TSX:NUS stock exchange and trades on the OTCQX:NUSMF, and is also a member of the Nasdaq International Designation program. Its corporate office is in Brisbane, Australia. Its major shareholders include MB Holding Company LLC, an Oman based group with interests in mining, oil & gas, which holds a 27% interest and Metalloinvest, the largest iron ore producer in Europe and the CIS, which has a 15% holding (each on a non-diluted basis, excluding loan shares outstanding under the Company's share loan plan).

Comments on this PressRelease