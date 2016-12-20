Goldmoney Inc. Sets Gold Standard for Personal and Business Lending

Goldmoney Maximizer Now Available to Canadian Goldmoney Network Users

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/20/16 -- Goldmoney Inc. (TSX: XAU), the world's 100% reserved gold-based financial network, today introduced the Goldmoney Maximizer tool, a new account offering that enables verified Canadian Goldmoney Personal and Business users to borrow select currencies against up to 85% of their fully-reserved gold assets. Network users can use Goldmoney Maximizer Loans to make additional gold purchases or load Goldmoney Mastercard Prepaid cards to withdraw in local currency at ATMs and/or make purchases online and at point-of-sale.

With the Goldmoney Maximizer, users can repay the loan balance at their own pace, with no minimum monthly term payments. Loans are interest-free for the first 30 days, following which an interest rate of 12% per annum will be applied to the outstanding loan balance.

"The Goldmoney Maximizer helps Network users access their gold savings with another financial option, and provides them with the ability to leverage their balance to make additional purchases when gold prices reach desired levels," said Darrell MacMullin, CEO, Goldmoney Network. "The new lending offering is especially beneficial to our Business users, who can borrow against their gold balance to pay employees and vendors, or use it to grow their business by leveraging their working capital to purchase supplies, or boost their inventory."

While initially available only to Canadian Network users, excluding those residing in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Quebec, and Saskatchewan, Goldmoney plans to extend its Maximizer offering to additional provinces and countries globally in the future.

In accordance with Goldmoney's fully-reserved nature, no customer assets are used for lending activities. Loans are advanced to Goldmoney Network users by Goldmoney Inc. and are not funded from client metal.

About Goldmoney Inc.

Goldmoney Inc. (TSX: XAU) is a mission-driven financial technology company that operates the world's largest 100%-reserved gold-based savings and payments network. Goldmoney® provides financial services as a trusted third-party, combining the unique attributes of gold with technology-driven innovation. Through the Goldmoney Network, comprised of Goldmoney Personal and Goldmoney Business, anyone with internet access can buy, sell, transfer, earn, or redeem physical allocated gold. Goldmoney Wealth offers bespoke precious metals custody and wealth services, trading and execution, card services, tax-free retirement accounts and independent research to high net worth individual investors and institutions. Goldmoney Inc. has more than 1.34 million user signups from more than 150 countries and $1.7 billion in client assets (as at December 19, 2016). Goldmoney Network is registered with the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC). Goldmoney Wealth is regulated as a Money Services Business by the Jersey Financial Services Commission. For more information about Goldmoney, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains or refers to certain forward-looking information. Forward-looking information can often be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "may", "potential" and "will" or similar words suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. All information other than information regarding historical fact, which addresses activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, is forward-looking information. Forward-looking information does not constitute historical fact but reflects the current expectations the Company regarding future results or events based on information that is currently available. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking information will not occur. Such forward-looking information in this MD&A speak only as of the date of this MD&A. Forward-looking information in this MD&A includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to: growth of the Company's business, expected results of operations, acquisition of Schiff Gold Inc., and the market for the Company's products and services and competitive conditions.

This forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time it was made, and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others: the Company's limited operating history; history of operating losses; future capital needs and uncertainty of additional financing; fluctuations in the market price of the Company's common shares; the effect of government regulation and compliance on the Company and the industry; legal and regulatory change and uncertainty; jurisdictional factors associated with international operations; foreign restrictions on the Company's operations; product development and rapid technological change; dependence on technical infrastructure; protection of intellectual property; use and storage of personal information and compliance with privacy laws; network security risks; risk of system failure or inadequacy; the Company's ability to manage rapid growth; competition; effectiveness of the Company's risk management and internal controls; use of the Company's services for improper or illegal purposes; uninsured and underinsured losses; theft & risk of physical harm to personnel; precious metal trading risks; and volatility of precious metals prices & public interest in precious metals investment; and those risks set out in the Company's most recently filed annual information form, available on . Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, except as required by law.

Jacquelyn Humphrey

Josh Crumb

Chief Strategy Officer

