Exelon Wins Financial Aid for Two Uneconomic Nuclear Plants, an Industrial Info News Alert

(firmenpresse) - SUGAR LAND, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 12/20/16 -- Written by John Egan for Industrial Info Resources (Sugar Land, Texas) -- Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner earlier this month signed a bill to provide financial support to keep open two owned by Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) (Chicago, Illinois). The Energy Future Jobs Bill, long sought by Exelon, follows a measure enacted by New York that put a price tag on the value of nuclear power's non-greenhouse gas-emitting properties. Exelon will collect about $235 million annually to keep the Quad Cities and Clinton nuclear power stations operating.

