(firmenpresse) - Cyber Security Companies is urging all small businesses to take reasonable precautions to protect themselves accordingly from the increasing threat of cyber-crime.
In todayÂÂs digital world, cyber-attacks have become part of everyday life, and the worldÂÂs largest security organizations continue to remind businesses of every size, of the continual threat they face. Fraud, intrusion, insider threats and phishing are just three examples of a plethora of crimes frequently carried out.
Recently, Europol was just one of the organizations voicing concerns, highlighting the expansion of cybercriminal communities in a news article on its website ([www.europol.europa.eu/newsroom/news/relentless-growth-of-cybercrime)](https://www.europol.europa.eu/newsroom/news/relentless-growth-of-cybercrime).
With many small businesses struggling to survive after such attacks, financial and reputational issues are among the key reasons for their demise, and CSC is urging small businesses to implement cyber protection before itÂÂs too late.
With more and more small business owners and start-ups tending to overlook cybersecurity due to a number of factors, CSC is keen to reiterate the grave consequences that can occur as a result.
ÂÂThe general awareness of small businesses about such a risk is still low and this adds to the gravity of the situationÂÂ said [insert name and title here].
ÂÂMost small businesses have no protection against cyber-attacks, so have become an easy target for cyber-attacks by placing too much misguided trust into basic web securityÂÂ he added.
A recent report ([www.symantec.com/security-center/threat-report)](https://www.symantec.com/security-center/threat-report) by Symantec shows that 43 per cent of cyber-attacks target small businesses. While larger corporations may be able to absorb a loss in the region of USD$36,000, this cost would easily be something of a death sentence for a small business.
ÂÂCyber-attacks can have a far more negative impact on smaller companies as they typically do not have the proper resources, dedicated information security specialists, or the capital to effectively counteract all malicious intents to their websiteÂÂ said [insert name here].
Global leader in cybercrime, CSC cybersecuritycompanies.org will continue to increase awareness of the dangers facing small businesses in an ever-changing, digital world.
