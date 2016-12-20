Tierra Skies announces partnership with Synergy Worldwide

Tierra Skies has partnered with Synergy and shares information about the health supplement "Pro Argi 9 plus". Further information can be found at tierraskies.com.

(firmenpresse) - Tierra Skies has today announced their partnership with Synergy Worldwide. They are especially excited by giving their customers access to '[Pro Argi 9](http://tierraskies.com/pro-argi-9/) plus', The Product is only available through approved distributors and can be found here at http://tierraskies.com/pro-argi-9/, Fans and consumers within the Health and Wellness space should find this news particularly interesting.



Pro Argi 9 plus has been continually developed since 1998 and is aimed specifically at enhancing the cardio-vascular system. Synergy's medical and scientific advisory board is composed of doctors, scientists and leaders in the field of health and nutrition and they ensure the incredible high standards of this product. In comparison to other supplement companies, Synergy goes above and beyond when testing for purity and potency and invests over five million a year to ensure these standards are upheld.



Traditionally the main problem with L Arginine supplements is that their effects (the ability to produce nitric oxide) are very short lived in the body. Synergy's patented formula contains L-citrulline which is one of the key components to addressing the issue of prolonging arginines incredible effect on the body.



Arginine is a naturally-occurring amino acid found both in the body and in many of the foods common in the human diet. In terms of supplements, L-arginine is the most commonly taken form of this acid. It is also the form of the acid that people talk about when mentioning the vast array of benefits of L-arginine. Those benefits include better heart health, which may be garnered through better blood circulation; faster healing of wounds; better waste facilitation through the kidneys; and better hormone function.



Pro [Arginine](http://tierraskies.com/pro-argi-9/) was created in response to the epidemic of Cardio-Vascular disease and other overarching circulatory issues. Synergy was founded in 1998 while its parent company Nature Sunshine has been the industry leader in the production of nutraceuticals since 1972. Since becoming the first company to encapsulate herbs in 1972, NatureÂÂs Sunshine has grown from a small, family-owned business to one of the leading health and wellness companies in the world.





Dan Higginson, founder of Synergy is quoted saying: "We like to do things to connect with our consumers and customers. Synergy's unique MLM system means that the interaction with customers is of extremely high quality, which allows consumers to benefit most from our high quality products."



The newest formulation of Pro-Argi-9+ was been on the market for 3 years. To find out more, visit http://tierraskies.com/pro-argi-9/



For more facts and further information about Tierra Skies, this can be discovered at www.tierraskies.com





More information:

http://www.tierraskies.com



Tierra Skies

http://www.tierraskies.com

Tierra Skies

+353868758758

Tierra Skies

Gary Kealy

Blackrock



Comments on this PressRelease