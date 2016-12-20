R.D. Olson Development Receives Marriott International's Development Partner of the Year Award

Premier California Developer Wraps-Up Successful 2016 with Award Applauding Firm's Loyalty and Work with Marriott International Brand

(firmenpresse) - NEWPORT BEACH, CA and WASHINGTON, DC -- (Marketwired) -- 12/20/16 -- Newport Beach, California-based , a firm active in developing and repositioning commercial and hospitality properties nationwide, was awarded Development Partner of the Year by at the hotelier's in Washington, D.C Nov. 30 - Dec. 2, 2016. The prominent national award honors companies with outstanding accomplishments in the hotel industry that develop upscale full-service hotels that stand above the rest.

"This recognition speaks to the strong partnership we have built, and continue to build, with Marriott International," said , founder and CEO of R.D. Olson Development. "We are proud of our work and look forward to partnering with Marriott on future full-service projects that will continue to provide guests with exceptional lodging experiences."

R.D. Olson Development began developing hotels in 1997 and has been especially active over the past six years. The firm recently completed several Marriott brand hotels throughout California and Hawaii, including the 200-room Residence Inn by Marriott in Wailea, Maui, Hawaii, and the 144-room Residence Inn by Marriott in Old Town Pasadena, California. In 2016 the firm also completed Paséa Hotel & Spa, a 250-room upscale water front boutique hotel in Huntington Beach, in a co-development with Pacific Hospitality Group at the master planned Pacific City.

"We deeply appreciate the commitment R.D. Olson Development has displayed to the Marriott International brand throughout our partnership," said Noah Silverman, chief development officer for Marriott International. "The firm has delivered top-tier projects that have helped distinguish the reinvented Marriott Hotels brand."

The firm has several projects underway for in 2017 including the 130-room Lido House Hotel in Newport Beach, California. The property will be part of , an ensemble of independent boutique hotels, and is scheduled for completion in late 2017. The hotel will offer a variety of amenities including a luxury spa and the only rooftop bar and restaurant in Newport Beach. R.D. Olson Development is also developing the 271-room full-service Irvine Spectrum Marriott in Irvine, a 118-room Residence Inn by Marriott in Goleta, California as well as a 204-room Residence Inn by Marriott Silicon Valley in San Carlos, California.

Based in Newport Beach, Calif., is engaged in the development and repositioning of commercial properties nationwide. A specialist in developing hospitality properties, the firm also develops office, retail, multifamily and recreational projects. Robert Olson founded R.D. Olson Development in 1997 following nearly 20 years as founder and CEO of R.D. Olson Construction. The firm's portfolio of developments may be viewed at .

For more information, follow the company on Facebook () and Instagram (rdo_development).

Contact:



Jillian Hunt

714-263-8743





Kristina Sarenas

714-263-8750





More information:

http://www.rdolson.com



PressRelease by

R.D. Olson Development

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/20/2016 - 15:00

Language: English

News-ID 514052

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: R.D. Olson Development

Stadt: NEWPORT BEACH, CA and WASHINGTON, DC





Number of hits: 46



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease