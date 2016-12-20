Famous Launches Instant Apps

San Francisco Startup Releases Its New SaaS Instant App Platform for Brand Marketers

(firmenpresse) - SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/20/16 -- Brands now have a powerful new way to reach customers in the form of a new Software-as-a-Service platform that builds, manages, and measures micro-experiences called Instant Apps, released today by .

Prior to Instant Apps, brands seeking to reach customers in an omnichannel world were caught between a rock and a hard place. They could link their ad, social or email posts to a native app and see or link to an ineffective mobile website and see conversion drop. With Famous Instant Apps, brands now have a third option: branded experiences that load with zero download friction, powered by an enterprise SaaS platform featuring industry-specific Instant App libraries, campaign management, and analytics that provide deep insight into engagement and conversion.

Global mobile adoption is well documented -- there are now more mobile internet users than desktop. In fact, and . So while consumers have moved to mobile, well-resourced brands still struggle to find the ROI from their mobile spend.

Today, , , and . Much of this decline is attributed to the friction of the download and consumers' dislike of cluttering their phone with new apps. So when a brand is spending millions on ad campaigns that link to their native apps, and of those who do install the app, , resulting in an ROI chasm that the advertising ecosystem has yet to bridge.

The alternative, mobile web landing pages, deliver a user experience which is older, less attractive and less effective than their native app cousins. And while mobile web pages have some benefits, such as no download friction and mature analytics, the interface itself is the ROI killer. , and when they click on a link and get a small website, they leave. As a result, and .

As brands seek to create continuous storylines and authentic connections with consumers, Famous Instant Apps meet that need.

"Consumers love apps, they just hate that damn download. With Instant Apps, brands can give their customers exactly what they want. Beautiful apps, instantly," said Famous founder and CEO Steve Newcomb. "We've created the ultimate tool for brands and given marketers a SaaS platform that enables them to create, manage and measure their success."

Famous is a SaaS-powered Instant App platform that merges the power of native apps and the mobile web. Famous' omnichannel Instant Apps reach consumers through key micro-experiences, creating strong connections between brands and consumers that result in powerful conversion and engagement metrics. Famous' technology allows consumers to instantly connect to the brand content they seek, reducing download friction so that brands can optimize their advertising campaigns and extend their connection to consumers.

Comments on this PressRelease