Improving the Lives of Patients with Respiratory Diseases

In an interview with CEOCFO, Dr. Robert Clarke, CEO of Pulmatrix, explains how his company is creating innovative inhaled drugs that offer major medical benefits for patients with diseases like COPD and cystic fibrosis

LEXINGTON, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/20/16 -- , an independent investment publication that highlights important technologies and companies, today released an interview with ., CEO of . (NASDAQ: PULM). Pulmatrix is a Boston area pharmaceutical company developing innovative inhaled drugs.

In the interview with CEOCFO's Bud Wayne, Dr. Clarke explained that "hundreds of millions of patients globally suffer from respiratory diseases, ranging from major indications like asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) to deadly rare diseases like cystic fibrosis (CF) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis."

But many of these patients have unmet medical needs, Dr. Clarke said. Fungal infections in the lungs of CF patients now cause costly patient hospitalizations and lead to severe outcomes, for example. That's why Pulmatrix is developing an inhaled antifungal product, named PUR1900. The product, which has received Orphan Drug designation by the FDA, combines an anti-fungal drug with the company's unique dry powder TM technology, enabling patients to inhale the drug deep into the lungs where it can fight the infection. "If we are successful, we expect our drug will become first line therapy to treat these infections in these patients--and keep them out of the hospital," says Dr. Clarke.

Pulmatrix is also moving ahead rapidly with a bronchodilator for COPD, named PUR0200. As part of a collaboration with Mylan, Pulmatrix recently completed a clinical trial that puts the product on a path to rapid approval in Europe. "If we can show a pharmacokinetic match (peak blood levels and blood levels over 24 hours) to a marketed reference product, , then we can seek approval and marketing rights for PUR0200," Dr. Clarke explained.

Because Pulmatrix's iSPERSETM technology has the potential to deliver drugs much more efficiently to the lungs than exiting approaches, its products offer the promise of high effectiveness with fewer side effects than current inhaled drugs. And because the global market for respiratory drugs is expected to grow to $33 billion by 2019, "there is a significant opportunity to both serve patients and build a profitable company," said Clarke.

Pulmatrix is now planning additional clinical trials for both PUR1900 and PUR0200, with a goal of getting all of the data needed for approval next year for PUR0200 and by 2018 for PUR1900.

"I hope we can impress investors with our science and our long-term deliverables which will benefit patients and investors alike," said Clarke.

