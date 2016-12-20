The Glimpse Group Acquires the Assets of KabaQ and Forms KabaQ 3D Food Technologies, LLC

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 12/20/16 -- The Glimpse Group, Inc. ("Glimpse") a holding company for a diversified portfolio of Virtual Reality ("VR") and Augmented Reality ("AR") start-ups, today announced that it has acquired the assets of KabaQ, a developer of consumer-centric AR solutions, and formed KabaQ 3D Food Technologies, LLC ("KabaQ") to target the food, restaurant and hospitality markets.

KabaQ, led by founder Alper Guler, is developing an AR application that greatly enhances the food selection and ordering process in restaurants and home delivery services by enabling users to see photo-realistic 3D virtual food items directly on their tables. Consumers can use the KabaQ app in restaurants, with pre-loaded tablets provided by the restaurant or through their own smart-phones, as well as at home for online ordering. Engaging the KabaQ application will also enable users to access portion size, price, description and video links. At-home users will also be able to compare different food items from different restaurants when ordering for delivery. The KabaQ app will work on iOS and Android devices and will be compatible with wearable AR viewing devices.

"Since joining Glimpse, we have been able to dedicate 100% of our time and effort to software and business development," said Mr. Guler. "We are also benefitting from a strong network of advisors, mentors and peers, which has enhanced our strategic focus, technological development and industry connections."

"KabaQ is an excellent example of the type of innovative and uniquely-positioned industry start-up that The Glimpse Group strives to identify and acquire," said Glimpse President and Chief Executive Officer Lyron Bentovim. "KabaQ's app was recently demonstrated at PepsiCo's MediaWalk event and the KabaQ team is already in discussions with several major food companies, as well as a number of local restaurants. Looking ahead, KabaQ has the potential to become a premier repository for 3D food-related digital assets, which could subsequently be further monetized through re-use by other food industry service providers."

The Glimpse Group is a company designed with the specific purpose of cultivating entrepreneurs in the VR and AR industry. Our unique business model simplifies the many challenges faced by entrepreneurs while simultaneously providing investors with an opportunity to invest directly into the emerging VR/AR space. The Glimpse Group funds, cultivates, and manages business operations while providing a strong network of professional relationships. Being a part of the Glimpse Group allows entrepreneurs to maximize their time and resources in pursuit of their mission-critical endeavors. For more information on The Glimpse Group, visit .

