Avis Budget Group Completes Acquisition of France Cars

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Dec. 20, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avis Budget Group, Inc.
(NASDAQ:CAR), a leading provider of vehicle rental services, announced today
that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of France Cars,
significantly expanding the Company's presence in the France vehicle rental
market. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
"We are excited to complete the acquisition of France Cars," said Mark
Servodidio, President, International, Avis Budget Group. "This acquisition makes
us the second-largest light commercial vehicle fleet operator in France, while
providing a strong presence in the French local market business."
About Avis Budget Group
Avis Budget Group, Inc. is a leading global provider of vehicle rental services,
both through its Avis and Budget brands, with more than 11,000 rental locations
in approximately 180 countries around the world, and through its Zipcar brand,
which is the world's leading car sharing network, with more than one million
members. Avis Budget Group operates most of its car rental offices in North
America, Europe and Australia directly, and operates primarily through licensees
in other parts of the world. Avis Budget Group has approximately 30,000
employees and is headquartered in Parsippany, N.J. For more information,
visit www.avisbudgetgroup.com.
Contacts
Media Contact:
Alice Pereira
973-496-3916
PR(at)avisbudget.com
Investor Contact:
Neal Goldner
973-496-5086
IR(at)avisbudget.com
