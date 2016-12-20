Avis Budget Group Completes Acquisition of France Cars

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





PARSIPPANY, N.J., Dec. 20, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avis Budget Group, Inc.

(NASDAQ:CAR), a leading provider of vehicle rental services, announced today

that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of France Cars,

significantly expanding the Company's presence in the France vehicle rental

market. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



"We are excited to complete the acquisition of France Cars," said Mark

Servodidio, President, International, Avis Budget Group. "This acquisition makes

us the second-largest light commercial vehicle fleet operator in France, while

providing a strong presence in the French local market business."



About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc. is a leading global provider of vehicle rental services,

both through its Avis and Budget brands, with more than 11,000 rental locations

in approximately 180 countries around the world, and through its Zipcar brand,

which is the world's leading car sharing network, with more than one million

members. Avis Budget Group operates most of its car rental offices in North

America, Europe and Australia directly, and operates primarily through licensees

in other parts of the world. Avis Budget Group has approximately 30,000

employees and is headquartered in Parsippany, N.J. For more information,

visit www.avisbudgetgroup.com.



Contacts

Media Contact:

Alice Pereira

973-496-3916

PR(at)avisbudget.com



Investor Contact:

Neal Goldner

973-496-5086

IR(at)avisbudget.com









