The Board of Directors of Vaisala Corporation Resolved on Key Employees' Share-Based Incentive Plan

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -


Vaisala Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
December 20, 2016 at 4:45 p.m.

Vaisala's Board of Directors has resolved for the Group key employees a share-
based incentive plan that is based on the development of Group's profitability
in calendar year 2017. The reward will be paid partly in the Company's series A
shares and partly in cash in spring 2020. The cash proportion will cover taxes
and tax-related costs arising from the reward to a key employee. No reward will
be paid if a key employee's employment or service ends before the reward payment
date. The maximum amount of this plan corresponding to 200,000 shares will be
paid depending on the number of entitled persons at the end of vesting period.


For further information, please contact:
Kaarina Muurinen, CFO
Tel. +358 40 577 5066   , kaarina.muurinen[at]vaisala.com

Distribution
NASDAQ Helsinki
Key media
www.vaisala.com

Vaisala is a global leader in environmental and industrial measurement. Building
on 80 years of experience, Vaisala contributes to a better quality of life by
providing a comprehensive range of innovative observation and measurement
products and services for chosen weather-related and industrial markets.
Headquartered in Finland, Vaisala employs approximately 1,600 professionals
worldwide and is listed on the NASDAQ Helsinki stock exchange.
www.vaisala.com      www.twitter.com/VaisalaGroup

More information:
http://www.vaisala.com



