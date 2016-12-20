The Board of Directors of Vaisala Corporation Resolved on Key Employees' Share-Based Incentive Plan

Vaisala Corporation

Stock Exchange Release

December 20, 2016 at 4:45 p.m.



The Board of Directors of Vaisala Corporation Resolved on Key Employees' Share-

Based Incentive Plan



Vaisala's Board of Directors has resolved for the Group key employees a share-

based incentive plan that is based on the development of Group's profitability

in calendar year 2017. The reward will be paid partly in the Company's series A

shares and partly in cash in spring 2020. The cash proportion will cover taxes

and tax-related costs arising from the reward to a key employee. No reward will

be paid if a key employee's employment or service ends before the reward payment

date. The maximum amount of this plan corresponding to 200,000 shares will be

paid depending on the number of entitled persons at the end of vesting period.





For further information, please contact:

Kaarina Muurinen, CFO

Tel. +358 40 577 5066 , kaarina.muurinen[at]vaisala.com



Distribution

NASDAQ Helsinki

Key media

www.vaisala.com



Vaisala is a global leader in environmental and industrial measurement. Building

on 80 years of experience, Vaisala contributes to a better quality of life by

providing a comprehensive range of innovative observation and measurement

products and services for chosen weather-related and industrial markets.

Headquartered in Finland, Vaisala employs approximately 1,600 professionals

worldwide and is listed on the NASDAQ Helsinki stock exchange.

www.vaisala.com www.twitter.com/VaisalaGroup



