(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Vaisala Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
December 20, 2016 at 4:45 p.m.
The Board of Directors of Vaisala Corporation Resolved on Key Employees' Share-
Based Incentive Plan
Vaisala's Board of Directors has resolved for the Group key employees a share-
based incentive plan that is based on the development of Group's profitability
in calendar year 2017. The reward will be paid partly in the Company's series A
shares and partly in cash in spring 2020. The cash proportion will cover taxes
and tax-related costs arising from the reward to a key employee. No reward will
be paid if a key employee's employment or service ends before the reward payment
date. The maximum amount of this plan corresponding to 200,000 shares will be
paid depending on the number of entitled persons at the end of vesting period.
For further information, please contact:
Kaarina Muurinen, CFO
Tel. +358 40 577 5066 , kaarina.muurinen[at]vaisala.com
Distribution
NASDAQ Helsinki
Key media
www.vaisala.com
Vaisala is a global leader in environmental and industrial measurement. Building
on 80 years of experience, Vaisala contributes to a better quality of life by
providing a comprehensive range of innovative observation and measurement
products and services for chosen weather-related and industrial markets.
Headquartered in Finland, Vaisala employs approximately 1,600 professionals
worldwide and is listed on the NASDAQ Helsinki stock exchange.
www.vaisala.com www.twitter.com/VaisalaGroup
The BoD of Vaisala Corporation Resolved on Share-Based Incentive Plan:
http://hugin.info/3120/R/2066757/775939.pdf
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Vaisala Oyj via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.vaisala.com
Date: 12/20/2016 - 15:45
Language: English
News-ID 514062
Character count: 2230
