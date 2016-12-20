       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
SpareBank 1 SMN - Mandatory notification of trade - SpareBank 1 SMN's savings programme allocates equity certificates

The equity certificates purchased by SpareBank 1 SMN on 15 December 2016 for use
in the group's savings programme for employees, have been distributed to the
employees at a price of NOK 64.54 per equity certificate in accordance with
their savings amount.

Following this, the savings programme has 118,028 equity certificates. After
allocation the bank owns 4,240 equity certificates.

As participants in the savings programme, the primary insiders below have been
allocated equity certificates as follows:

Name: Allocated no. equity New total holding of equity
certificates: certificates*:

Cathrine Aunvik 47 218

Kjell Fordal 47 244,640

Finn Haugan 47 200,216

Vegard Helland 47 33,530

Kjersti Hønstad 24 3,296

Berit Rustad 47 2,303

Svein Tore Samdal 47 22,836

Tove Westrum Sørensen 24 2,972

Hans Tronstad 47 681



*) incl. close associates

Trondheim, 20 December 2016

Contact person in SpareBank 1 SMN:
Executive Vice President, Finance, Kjell Fordal, tel. 905 41 672

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl
(Norwegian Securities Trading Act)




