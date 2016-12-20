SpareBank 1 SMN - Mandatory notification of trade - SpareBank 1 SMN's savings programme allocates equity certificates

The equity certificates purchased by SpareBank 1 SMN on 15 December 2016 for use

in the group's savings programme for employees, have been distributed to the

employees at a price of NOK 64.54 per equity certificate in accordance with

their savings amount.



Following this, the savings programme has 118,028 equity certificates. After

allocation the bank owns 4,240 equity certificates.



As participants in the savings programme, the primary insiders below have been

allocated equity certificates as follows:



Name: Allocated no. equity New total holding of equity

certificates: certificates*:



Cathrine Aunvik 47 218



Kjell Fordal 47 244,640



Finn Haugan 47 200,216



Vegard Helland 47 33,530



Kjersti Hønstad 24 3,296



Berit Rustad 47 2,303



Svein Tore Samdal 47 22,836



Tove Westrum Sørensen 24 2,972



Hans Tronstad 47 681







*) incl. close associates



Trondheim, 20 December 2016



Contact person in SpareBank 1 SMN:

Executive Vice President, Finance, Kjell Fordal, tel. 905 41 672



This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl

(Norwegian Securities Trading Act)









Source: SpareBank 1 SMN via GlobeNewswire

















http://www.smn.no



