PcVue Solutions Wins Innovation Awards for its HMI/SCADA Software

PcVue Solutions Wins the Process Innovation Award for its advanced HMI/SCADA and Named Most Innovative Company for its Contextual HMI for Mobility

(firmenpresse) - WOBURN, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/20/16 -- , the North American affiliate of ARC Informatique, announces that PcVue Solutions have recently been acknowledged with two separate innovation awards. The first is the High Tech Views 2016 Kinetic Process Innovation Award for an advanced Human Machine Interface and Supervisory Controls and Data Acquisition ) solution implemented at Home Hardware in Ontario, Canada. The second award is from Mesures Magazine recognizing ARC Informatique as one of the most innovative companies of 2016 for PcVue Solutions' transformation of the traditional HMI/SCADA to a more forward-thinking contextual mobility solution.

"The Kinetic Process Innovation Awards recognize exceptional process automation solutions," said Drew Barrows, Deputy Editor of High Tech Views. Noted was the instrumental role of in bringing their extensive experience in paint manufacturing and integration of SCADA with ERP to create a system easily understood by workers and providing the data to make informed decisions for line improvements and corrective actions to increase capacity and lower defects and rework. "We were looking for an efficient solution to compete with North American and global manufacturers, producing as much as we can in a labor hour, while maintaining high quality," according to Darrin Noble, Vice President and General Manager Beauti-Tone Paint and Home Products.

Mesures Magazine, a leading review of industrial process news, recognized the mobility innovations of PcVue Solutions. First by enabling GEO Map control for GIS decision making, PcVue Solutions provides live interactive maps from popular mapping services, such as Google and Microsoft, and specialized monitoring and controlling of geographically distributed assets.

Mobility in the ever more connected universe of Internet of Things (IoT) means new work methods in which people largely interact with smart mobile devices. To answer these challenges, PcVue rethought its approaches to monitor, diagnose, maintain and control industrial and building assets, most notably in the area of contextual HMI.

"PcVue Solutions continues to redefine what is possible for mobile SCADA. Our core competency is mastering the interfaces between humans, systems and the world of connected devices. This is the vision for PcVue Solutions as a platform enabling our end-users to take advantage of the emerging IoT opportunities," says Pierre de Bailliencourt, Chairman of ARC Group.

Home Hardware Stores Limited is Canada's largest independent home improvement retailer with close to 1,100 stores under the Home Hardware, Home Building Centre, Home Hardware Building Centre and Home Furniture banners with annual retail sales of over $5.8 billion. The privately owned wholesale company was founded in 1964 in rural St. Jacobs, Ontario and remains 100% Canadian owned and operated. Through the Home Hardware network, Dealer-Owners have access to 100,000 quality, brand name and private label products, a state-of-the-art distribution system and extensive marketing and training programs. Offering a mix of tradition and innovation, Home Hardware Stores Limited has received designation as one of Canada's Best Corporate Cultures and Best Managed Companies and is committed to providing local communities with superior service and expert advice. More information about the company is available at .

Founded in 2003, Centris Technologies offers specialized know-how related to real-time software development as well as cutting-edge products for the industrial automation sector. Our services cover every project step, from initial concept and feasibility right up to start-up and 24/7 support for the involved control system. Recipient of an excellence award in 2012 (Operational Excellence from the Manufacturing Leadership 100), its 66th ranking on the Top 200 Fastest Growing Canadian Companies and two nominations for a CCIRS Technological Innovation award (2013 and 2016) solidify Centris' position as a trustworthy partner and supplier of cutting-edge solutions for the Industrial automation and software market.

PcVue is a provider of advanced HMI/SCADA software solutions in North America. For more than 30 years, PcVue and its affiliate ARC Informatique have been developing, marketing and supporting innovative component-based solutions used by VAR's, OEM's and System Integrators for BMS and SCADA applications in energy, manufacturing, infrastructure and utilities. Headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts and backed by ARC Informatique's global reach, PcVue automation solutions are used by Fortune 500 and multinational corporations around the world. .

Valerie Harding



Ripple Effect Communications

Tel: 617-536-8887

Email:





More information:

http://www.pcvue.com



PressRelease by

PcVue

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/20/2016 - 15:19

Language: English

News-ID 514069

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: PcVue

Stadt: WOBURN, MA





Number of hits: 31



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease