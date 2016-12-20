LeadMD Ends 2016 With Substantial Growth and Industry Recognition

Company experienced 45 percent increase in deal size and 30 percent year-over-year growth

(firmenpresse) - SCOTTSDALE, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 12/20/16 -- , the leading marketing automation services provider, is celebrating another successful year of revenue, customer growth and market penetration. Closing out the year with 30 percent year-over-year growth over 2015, LeadMD also added more than 100 new enterprise customers including Linux Foundation, eBay, Comcast, General Electric and Hitachi.

In addition to growth success, LeadMD was recognized by numerous awards and industry associations both on a team and organization level. "You are only as good as your team," said LeadMD CEO Justin Gray. "We've put a lot of strategy and effort behind who we hire. It's a calculated process to find the right people to make our company and clients successful. This year our team has been recognized in some outstanding ways and they deserve all of it."

In 2016 alone, LeadMD was awarded Marketing Department of the Year by the Best in Biz

Awards and The American Business Stevie Awards. Additionally, the company was named one of the Best Places to Work by the Phoenix Business Journal and ranked number 2418 on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list.

"Over the course of LeadMD's history, we've had good year-over-year growth," Gray said. "But in 2016 we really wanted to be focused on ensuring the best product market fit. As a result, we've increased our deal sizes and our focus of deepening our relationships with the right customers. Something that is not an easy task, but we were able to achieve it."

Gray was also named one of 2016's 40 Most Influential Leaders in Sales Lead Management by the Sales Lead Management Association. One of ten winners in the B2B and B2C C-Level Management category, Gray was selected by a committee of industry professionals and through an open online vote from the SLMA's 8,000 members. LeadMD CSO, Andrea Lechner-Becker, was also recognized in the B2B and B2C Marketing Management and Sales Management category.

In addition to team awards, LeadMD, helped clients and the (CTCA) win a Marketo Revvie award at the Annual Marketo Marketing Nation Summit in Las Vegas.

LeadMD is a marketing services firm specializing in and marketing performance management. Founded in 2010, LeadMD is a full-service marketing solution that helps SMBs make sense out of marketing automation. With deep expertise in Marketo, Salesforce integration, and in how to shape a strong working funnel, LeadMD can develop, streamline, and maximize any lead generation program. For more information, visit .

LeadMD and the LeadMD logo are trademarks of LeadMD, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Helpful links:



Facebook:

Twitter:

LinkedIn:

Contact:

Kristin Hege

Wired PR Group



(480) 540-6469





More information:

http://www.leadmd.com



PressRelease by

LeadMD

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/20/2016 - 15:16

Language: English

News-ID 514074

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: LeadMD

Stadt: SCOTTSDALE, AZ





Number of hits: 15



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease