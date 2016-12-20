OrganiGram Engages CFN Media to Cultivate Long Term Investor Audience

(firmenpresse) - SEATTLE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/20/16 -- CFN Media Group ("CFN Media"), the leading agency and digital media network dedicated to legal cannabis, today announced that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSX VENTURE: OGI) (OTCQB: OGRMF) has engaged CFN Media to conduct a 60-day investor and market visibility program beginning on December 20, 2016.

"OrganiGram is well-positioned to capitalize on Canada's medical and recreational marijuana markets," said Frank Lane, President of CFN Media. "With its facility expansion well underway and brand initiatives progressing well, the company is looking to scale production and capitalize on the enormous market opportunity. We are excited to work with the OrganiGram to develop a broader shareholder audience and unlock the inherent value in its stock."

"The Canadian cannabis industry is evolving at a rapid pace as it approaches the legalization of recreational marijuana," said OrganiGram Holdings Inc. CEO Denis Arsenault. "Our partnership with TGS International to build out our product lines and the Trailer Park Boys to develop our brand positions OrganiGram to seize increased share of a larger market. We're pleased to be working with CFN Media to help convey this value proposition to U.S. and Canadian markets and investors."

CFN Media will leverage its extensive reach and presence with both mainstream and cannabis-focused investors across North America to elevate OrganiGram's financial brand and attract high-quality long-term investors.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. is a TSX Venture Exchange listed company whose wholly owned subsidiary, OrganiGram Inc., is a licensed producer of medical marijuana in Canada. OrganiGram is focused on producing the highest quality, condition specific medical marijuana for patients in Canada. OrganiGram's facility is located in Moncton, New Brunswick and the Company is regulated by the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations ("ACMPR").

