(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/20/16 -- G4G Capital Corp. (TSX VENTURE: GGC) to be renamed White Gold Corp. (the "Company") announces the appointment of Shawn Ryan, the Company's Chief Technical Advisor, to the Company's board of directors, effective as of December 19, 2016.

Shawn Ryan has over 20 years of experience prospecting gold in the Yukon, with his work leading to the discovery of millions of ounces of gold, including the White Gold, Coffee, QV and other projects in the Yukon's prolific White Gold District, with the White and Coffee Projects later being acquired by Kinross Gold Corporation and Goldcorp Inc. respectively. A distinguished awards recipient, Mr. Ryan has been honored with the Yukon Chamber of Mines Prospector of the Year in 1998 for the Horn high grade gold skarn discovery in the Tombstone Mountains north of Dawson City, and in 2009 for initiating "The Yukon's Second Gold Rush". Mr. Ryan was awarded the Spud Huestis Award for excellence in prospecting and mineral exploration from AME BC in 2010 for the White Gold Discovery. In 2011, Shawn was honored with the Bill Dennis Prospector of the Year Award by PDAC for prospecting success with a Canadian discovery on the White Gold and Coffee Projects.

Mr. Ryan is also a founder and operator of GroundTruth Exploration, a company with a great depth of experience in Yukon exploration and developer of new exploration techniques including Drones to Drills. GroundTruth's technological advances have revolutionized the exploration of gold reserves in northern climates, significantly cutting exploration costs, allowing crews to work year-round and minimizing environmental impact.

Rob Carpenter, a director of the Company, states: "With the addition of Shawn, we have now assembled a team which has been directly involved with every major gold discovery in the White Gold District during this era. Shawn has an outstanding track record of identifying high-quality early stage projects and his dedication and passion for exploration has led to major new gold discoveries. I am looking forward working with him and GroundTruth this season."

About White Gold Corp.

White Gold Corp. owns 12,301 Claims across 21 properties covering approximately 249,000 hectares representing approximately 30% of the Yukon's White Gold District. Preliminary exploration work has produced several highly prospective targets. The claim packages are bordered by sizable gold discoveries owned by majors including Kinross, Goldcorp and Western Copper & Gold. The Company has outlined an aggressive exploration plan to further explore its properties. For more information visit .

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Such statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the future results of operations, performance and achievements of the Company and advancement of its properties. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that such expectations will prove to be correct. All such forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of their experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. This information, however, is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from this forward-looking information include those described under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recently filed MD&A. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or revise the forward-looking information contained in this news release, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

