SeanieMac.com sponsored fighter Richard Kiely wins by knockout last Friday at Dublin's 3 Arena

(firmenpresse) - HUNTINGTON, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 12/20/16 -- SeanieMac Ltd. (OTC PINK: BETS), Bellator and BAMMA held a co-event in Dublin on Friday and hometown hero Richard Kiely got the night off to an electric start with what was to be finish of the night.

Not only that, but the 32-year-old Dublin-born fighter was making his MMA pro debut in front of a packed-out arena. Kiely was up against fellow highly regarded Irishman Keith "The Butcher" McCabe, which makes his victory all the more impressive.

Garreth Core COO SeanieMac.com - "This was a one fight deal but we have an agreement in place for future sponsorship. We received great exposure for our brand with the fight shown to millions around the world on TV and Live streaming. The SeanieMac logo was featured on a large banner inside the cage and on the back of Richie's trunks.

"Richie will make a great brand ambassador and we look forward to helping him on his way to the very top."

SeanieMac Limited is a Irish gaming company. It owns and operates "", an online sports and casino wagering web-based platform serving gamblers directly under the brand name SeanieMac.com.

This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, the results of Seaniemac International, Ltd. and its consolidated subsidiaries could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding our expectations regarding amounts staked and gross profits and our marketing initiatives. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the uncertainty regarding consumer preferences, a decline in the popularity of our website and competition in the online gambling industry. Seaniemac assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in Seaniemac International, Ltd.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2015 and in its reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K.

Contact:



SeanieMac International, Ltd.

Shane O'Driscoll

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/20/2016 - 15:43

Language: English

News-ID 514080

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: SeanieMac International, Ltd.

Stadt: HUNTINGTON, NY





Number of hits: 3



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease