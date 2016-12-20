The Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program (CIP 150) funding helps communities improve their local amenities.
(firmenpresse) - REGINA, SASKATCHEWAN -- (Marketwired) -- 12/20/16 -- Western Economic Diversification Canada
Sixty-two recreational and cultural facilities in Regina and across Saskatchewan will be upgraded with a Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program (CIP 150) investment of $4,390,906. These improvements will help the facilities be sustainable over the long-term, which will provide many Saskatchewan residents with updated amenities to enjoy well into the future.
The Honourable Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, and Member of Parliament for Regina-Wascana, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada, made the announcement today during a visit to the City of Regina Fieldhouse. Please see the backgrounder for the full list of projects.
The Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program is part of Canada 150 Celebrates, the Government of Canada's celebration of our country's 150th anniversary of Confederation. Budget 2016 provided an additional $150 million over two years to Canada's Regional Development Agencies to invest in local improvements to communities across the country, starting in 2016-17, with Western Economic Diversification Canada (WD) being responsible for administering the program in Western Canada.
Through investments in community infrastructure, the Government of Canada will support projects that seek to renovate, expand, and improve existing community infrastructure with a focus on recreational facilities, projects that advance a clean growth economy, and projects with a positive impact on Indigenous communities.
Quotes
"The Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program helps to develop our communities, celebrate our heritage, and improve the quality of life of all Canadians. The investments in these Saskatchewan projects will ensure we maintain modern, reliable infrastructure that leaves a lasting legacy and builds a healthy and sustainable lifestyle for all."
"Regina is a community that enjoys an extremely high quality of life. I thank the federal government for recognizing how necessary cultural and recreational facilities of the highest quality are in creating a city that people want to live and thrive in."
Backgrounder
Government of Canada Invests in Saskatchewan's Community Infrastructure
The Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program (CIP 150) is part of Canada 150 Celebrates, the Government of Canada's celebration of our country's 150th anniversary of Confederation.
Budget 2016 provided an additional $150 million over two years to Canada's Regional Development Agencies to invest in local improvements to communities across the country, starting in 2016-17. $46.2 million was allocated for projects across Western Canada (British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba). Western Economic Diversification Canada (WD) is responsible for administering the program in the West.
CIP 150 supports projects seeking to renovate, expand, and improve existing community infrastructure. Priority was given to projects that upgrade recreational facilities, advance a clean growth economy, and have a positive impact on Indigenous communities and peoples.
A Government of Canada CIP 150 investment of $4,390,906 was announced today for work on 62 recreational and cultural projects in Regina and across Saskatchewan.
