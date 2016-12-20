DigitalOcean Named One of Most Exciting Startups in New York City

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 12/20/16 -- DigitalOcean, the cloud for developers, today announced it has been selected as one of the 100 most exciting startups in New York City by a panel of 40 judges, including investors, media representatives, established entrepreneurs and other insiders. The full list can be found on Business Insider at .

DigitalOcean, known for its "developer first" mentality, was founded in 2011 with the mission to simplify the complexities of infrastructure by offering one simple and robust platform for developers to easily launch and scale their applications. DigitalOcean has become the second largest and fastest growing cloud in the total number of public facing apps and websites, according to Netcraft. The company is now investing heavily in advancing its cloud to further support growing teams and larger production workloads.

"It's an honor to be named one of the most exciting startups in NYC," said Ben Uretsky, Co-Founder and CEO of DigitalOcean. "From our humble beginnings with five co-founders starting in 2011 to becoming the #1 cloud for developers in a short 5 years, it has been an incredible journey. I'm proud of all that our teams have been able to accomplish and look forward to a very exciting 2017 with multiple products and features coming to market."

This is the latest in a series of accolades for DigitalOcean. Earlier this year, DigitalOcean was named to the first-ever Forbes 2016 Cloud 100, the definitive list of the world's top-tier private companies leading the cloud technology revolution, InformationWeek's list of the 25 cloud vendors to watch and Wealthfront's annual list of career-launching companies.

Founded in 2011, DigitalOcean is a cloud platform that is simplifying the complexities of infrastructure for software developers. DigitalOcean has become the second largest and fastest growing cloud computing platform in the total number of public facing apps and websites, according to Netcraft.com. The company has raised $123 million in funding from Andreessen Horowitz, Access Industries, IA Ventures, CrunchFund, and Techstars. The company is headquartered in New York City with data center regions throughout the world. For more information, simply visit or follow (at)digitalocean.

